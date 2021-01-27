Create
WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on 2-time World Champion not being favoured backstage; Current plan for Royal Rumble match; Brock Lesnar update; The Fiend's booking - 27th January 2020

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 27 Jan 2021, 17:45 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Welcome to today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where this article brings the biggest rumors and stories related to the world of WWE for the readers. In today's edition, this article will take a look at WWE's current plans for the Royal Rumble match set to take place this Sunday.

The WWE Universe is abuzz with all the possibilities that can happen at Royal Rumble this Sunday. As per reports, something controversial is being planned for the show and it will be interesting to see what cards WWE has up their sleeves for the show.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and check out the biggest stories from today:

#5 Reason why two-time WWE Champion Sid Vicious was never favored by Vince McMahon

Speaking on SK Wrestling's Off the SKript, Vince Russo talked about the backstage ongoings in WWE and why some top Superstar never reached their potential in the company.

Vince Russo revealed that sometimes it's just some 'silly little things' that result in the Superstar losing favor from Vince McMahon and therefore they do not get the kind of push that they could have. Russo revealed that two such names were the legendary Vader and former two-time WWE Champion Sid Vicious.

''It’s like the simplest, stupidest things somebody has against you or is holding against you, and then it just kills everything... Bro, Sid’s another guy! Like Sid was, for whatever reason, it was probably contractual bro, or maybe he wanted more merch, more merch money, whatever, but he was another guy that was just never in favor."

Talking about Vader, Russo said that Vince McMahon believed that Vader was putting on too much weight and that was the reason behind his push getting canned.

Vince McMahon has been known to make knee-jerk reactions while judging the talents which has led to many talented Superstars not getting pushed because of something minor.

Published 27 Jan 2021, 17:45 IST
Brock Lesnar Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) WWE Rumor Roundup
