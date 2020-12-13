We're back again with another edition of SK Wrestling daily WWE Rumor Roundup. There are hardly any dull days in the WWE. There may be a slow news day, but even then, you'd find a few newsworthy stories that manage to get the fans talking on the internet. The day that went by was no different.

Today's lineup is stacked as it features some big names and stories. CM Punk revealed details of his arguments with AJ Lee following his departure from WWE.

A controversial former WWE Superstar is also set to make her full-time return after four years.

We also have details about Goldberg's message about Sting. The former Universal Champion also revealed the three opponents he would like to face in the WWE.

We also have updates regarding Charlotte Flair's return and the rumors about her possible on-screen angle with Andrade.

On that note, let's dive right into the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. CM Punk talks about the fights he had with AJ Lee after his WWE departure

It's been six years since CM Punk left WWE and subsequently retired from active in-ring competition. However, the fans still talk about the former WWE Champion and the possibility of him one day returning to the squared circle.

CM Punk's WWE exit and the lawsuit involving WWE doctor Chris Amann did take a toll on his relationship with AJ Lee. On a recent edition of Renee Paquette's 'Oral Sessions' podcast, CM Punk revealed that he had arguments with AJ Lee during that phase.

CM Punk was quite angry over getting sued, and his anger manifested into fights with his wife. Punk admitted that it was hard on AJ Lee as WWE still employed her. CM Punk added that the entire ordeal made them stronger as a couple.

"I don't know if anything changed. It was just hard. Being sued by this company. There were probably like a lot of arguments, a lot of fights that were a manifestation of me being angry. It was hard on her 'cause she was still working there, and also her neck got messed up, there was a lot going on. But obviously it made us stronger." H/t Abhilash Mendhe of Sportskeeda

CM Punk also revealed that AJ Lee is currently working on several different projects, including movies, television, and the 'mental health side of things'. AJ Lee left WWE in 2015, and she seems happy with her retired life.