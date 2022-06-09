WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on who might be released next, Edge kicked out of Judgement Day because of backstage disagreement, Future plan for 2-time world champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we highlight the biggest rumors and stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around big names like Edge, Omos and Bobby Roode.

As reported earlier, Edge was attacked by his own faction on RAW. This has led to an internal shift in the company, with The Rated R Superstar now being listed as a babyface while Finn Balor has turned heel. It now seems that Edge's dismissal from the group rose out of a backstage disagreement.

We have this story and more to dive into, so without further ado, let's get to the Roundup.

#3. Edge was not onboard with the creative direction for Judgment Day

Per Fightful Select, WWE had plans to give a more supernatural element to The Judgement Day. However, Edge was opposed to the idea and wasn't onboard with the supernatural angle. His disagreement with the new direction is reportedly what led to him being kicked out of the group he created.

Finn Balor has become the new leader of the faction. Given WWE's planned direction for the group, Balor would fit in perfectly as he has played the supernatural character of The Demon King in the past.

Additionally, rumors have been circulating that Edge's babyface turn is a result of Cody Rhodes being out due to injury. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

#2. Big feud planned for Omos and The Dirty Dawgz

Former World Champion Dolph Ziggler and his partner Bobby Roode are likely to continue their program with Omos on RAW. While Ziggler and Roode are heels, it is weird that they have been chosen to be Omos' next targets.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that the reason behind the program is to help Omos:

“I guess it’s just a way to get Omos in the ring with those two guys who are very good wrestlers and give him more experience working with guys that are good.”

Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode have not been used much on RAW lately. While Ziggler did become the NXT Champion this year, it has been the highlight of his current run. Hopefully more screen time will help The Dirty Dawgz in the future.

#1. Details on who WWE could release next

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer stated on the "Bryan & Vinny & Granny & Craig Show" that the company is already planning the next set of releases. He said that he has been told that the company will cut NXT 2.0 superstars every six months if they are not improving as per WWE:

''But every six months they evaluate you and if you aren’t getting better then you like done for and apparently they’ve made some evaluations including some names you would know. So we might get some changes coming to NXT 2.0….not a cancellation, some people might be canceled,” revealed Alvarez. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Alvarez complained that it is unfair to sack talent by just giving them six months to showcase their skills. The last set of releases saw the company let go of NXT talent including Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis. We will have to wait and see which NXT talent gets released next.

