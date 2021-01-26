WWE Rumor Roundup - 'Doors open' for major Superstar to return after 2-year absence, Roman Reigns in contact with AEW Star, Update on a dream match - 25th January 2021

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Some big names have been featured in today's lineup, and the top stories focus on several returning Superstars.

Another significant development has seen WWE Network move to Peacock for viewers in the United States. Details of WWE's deal with NBCUniversal and what's next for the company's Network programming have been revealed.

Roman Reigns also spoke about his friendship with an AEW star during a recent interview. A top WWE personality also opened up on the rumored mega match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Stephanie McMahon hopeful of Ronda Rousey's WWE return

Ronda Rousey has not been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The former RAW Women's Champion took a hiatus from wrestling to focus on starting a family.

The rumors about Ronda Rousey's WWE status is discussed every time a major PPV draws near, and Stephanie McMahon recently commented on the matter during an interview with TMZ Sports.

Stephanie McMahon noted that WWE would welcome Ronda Rousey with open arms whenever the former UFC Champion decides to return.

The WWE CBO added that the company was hopeful about Rousey coming back for another high-profile stint.

"Well, you know, Ronda's been very public that she would like to start her own family, and you know, once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open. We are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE." H/t Pratyay Ghosh of SK Wrestling

Ronda Rousey has kept herself busy during the WWE hiatus as Rowdy regularly streams on Facebook Live while also uploading videos on her YouTube channel.

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner, and Ronda Rousey is a bankable name for the WWE to potentially book for the big show.