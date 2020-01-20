WWE Rumor Roundup: Forgotten Superstar returning after over a decade, New tag team to debut on TV, Conor McGregor - 19th January 2020

Lennard Surrao

Jan 20, 2020

Vince McMahon and Conor McGregor.

It's time for another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

Despite being a relatively slow news day, we've somehow managed to get five rumors for you today.

There was a time not too long ago when the backstage morale in the WWE was not too great, however, we have a positive update on the situation ever since Paul Heyman has taken over the reins on RAW.

A former tag team Champion confirmed his WWE return after 13 years. A new Tag Team was tested out at a live event before it potentially debuts on TV.

Regarding the Royal Rumble, the fans can expect the company to make a few big additions to the two Rumble matches this week.

Conor McGregor is one of the most trending names at the moment and a former WWE Champion commented on the UFC megastar possibly appearing for the WWE.

#5 New tag team gets a test run

NXT organized a house show in Melbourne, Florida last Friday and a new tag team was introduced to the fans at the show.

Tony Nese teamed up with Mike Kanellis in winning effort against Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed Fahim.

PWinsider reports that the match was a test run as the company may want the tag team to be featured on NXT programming.

It's interesting to note that this was Mike Kanellis' first match since he requested his release from WWE. The company seems to have rejected the request and have come up with a new direction for the Superstar.

Kanellis has also never competed in NXT and him being on the Black and Gold brand can revitalize his WWE career.

We still don't know when we may see the new alliance of Nese and Kanellis debut on NXT TV but that may only happen after the officials are happy with the dynamic.

