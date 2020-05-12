WWE Rumor Roundup: Former 4-time World Champion released from jail; Truth about Mysterio's future with company; Rollins' reaction to Lynch's pregnancy - (11 May 2020)

Rollins&Lynch/Mysterio

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of WWE.

With WWE managing to give the fans an impressive PPV in MITB, we will look at why the company took certain calls on the show and what implications they may have in the future.

Will a former WWE Champion be leaving the company soon? How did Seth Rollins react to the news of Becky Lynch being pregnant? And why did Triple H 'bury' a Superstar?

These are some of the questions that will be answered.

#5 Alberto Del Rio released from prison

Alberto Del Rio

As reported by News4SanAntonio, Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, better known as Alberto Del Rio was arrested on charges of sexual assault.

The victim reportedly approached the police on May 4th and told them that Del Rio assaulted her in a fit of rage at 10:00 PM on May 3rd. The woman suffered multiple injuries on her body as a result of the assault.

The victim had also stated that Del Rio made some disturbing remarks about her son and described in detail the horrific actions of the former 4-time World Champion.

Del Rio was arrested on May 9 with a bond set at $50,000. Del Rio posted the bond and was released from jail on Sunday at around 3:30 am, as per the records. Dave Meltzer of WON also stated that he has been released from jail.

Alberto Del Rio allegedly assaulted his girlfiriend

The woman in question was the girlfriend of Del Rio. The former WWE Superstar had alleged that she had been unfaithful to him, although the woman denied any such allegations against her.

The affidavit revealed that Del Rio struck her about 10 times before he proceeded to assault her in an unspeakable and graphic manner. He also threatened to "drop him (the woman's son) off in the middle of the road somewhere."