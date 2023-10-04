WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion set to return soon, Big name could debut at Survivor Series, Injury leads to changes on RAW, Update on Randy Orton

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting gossip from the world of sports entertainment. Today, we will focus on rumors surrounding top stars such as Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, and Randy Orton, among others.

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year now. The Viper was dealing with a 'career-threatening' back injury and had surgery for the same last year. While there is still no timeline for his return and recovery, a new update has emerged recently. Let's check it out, among other rumors.

#4. WWE's creative reportedly working on Randy Orton's return

Randy Orton was last seen in action in May 2022 when he teamed up with his former tag team partner Matt Riddle to take on The Usos in a tag title unification match. After they lost the titles, Orton and Riddle were brutally attacked by The Bloodline, following which the 14-time champion was written off WWE programming to treat his back injury.

Expand Tweet

Rumors of Orton's return have been floating around since the beginning of this year. According to a new report, the company's creative team has started working on his return, which means that the star could soon make his much-anticipated return to the squared circle.

#3. Big changes made to WWE RAW due to injuries to multiple stars

WWE had earlier announced multiple matches for this week's episode of RAW, which did not take place on the red brand last night. Becky Lynch was slated to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox, and Damian Priest was supposed to face Jey Uso in a singles match.

However, these matches could not take place due to the injuries sustained by Lynch and Priest.

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox instead faced Chelsea Green, while Jey Uso will be challenging for the tag titles at Fastlane alongside Cody Rhodes.

#2. Kairi Sane is set to return to WWE soon - Reports

Triple H has brought back several formerly released stars in the last year and a half. Another name that could soon be added to this list is Kairi Sane, who is reportedly on her way back to the company. As per a new report, the Japanese star will show up in the Stamford-based promotion "soon."

Expand Tweet

Kairi left the company in 2021, with her last match inside the WWE ring coming in July 2020. The former NXT Women's Champion moved back to Japan and was a prominent member of their women's division.

#1. Jade Cargill could make debut at Survivor Series

Former AEW star Jade Cargill recently inked a multi-year deal with the global juggernaut with a lot of hype behind her. While she has yet to make an appearance on TV programming, a recent report claims that there are talks of having her appear in the arena at Survivor Series.

Expand Tweet

A lot of hype packages have been played for the former AEW TBS champion ever since she signed with the global juggernaut. She is also likely to join RAW upon her debut.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.