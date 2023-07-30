WWE Rumor Roundup: Former star officially joins AEW, Unfortunate update on Rey Mysterio's status, no creative plans for controversial name

Welcome to the WWE Rumor Roundup. We will look to bring the most newsworthy rumors in the wonderful world of pro wrestling. Today's column will focus on stories relating to Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Lacey Evans, and Odyssey Jones.

LA Knight has consistently gotten some of the loudest responses from fans in the arenas, and he is reportedly being positioned as a top star. Former WWE star Kassius Ohno is officially in AEW now, while there are no creative plans in place for Lacey Evans.

Let us jump into these rumors in detail.

#5. WWE apparently positioning LA Knight as a 'top star'

LA Knight's rise in popularity in 2023 has been one of the biggest stories in recent months. Despite being very over with the fans, WWE has not pulled the trigger on him even when there have been opportunities to push him.

Knight was given the opportunity to kick off July 14, 2023, episode of SmackDown with a promo, a privilege reserved only for a select few. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Stamford-based company is positioning the former Million Dollar Champion as a top star.

"The show opened with a Knight promo. They are totally positioning him as a major star and giving him promo time. Obviously they haven’t pulled the trigger on him big time," said Meltzer.

LA Knight has lost most of the big matches he has participated in. It remains to be seen if things change moving forward.

#4. Unfortunate update regarding Rey Mysterio's recent injury

Rey Mysterio was in action on the latest episode of SmackDown when he took on Santos Escobar in a match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship.

Santos Escobar hit a dive on the outside. The Master of the 619 fell badly, and the match had to be called off as Rey was not able to continue. There were suspicions initially that the finish was planned and the injury was a part of the storyline,

However, these claims were debunked when Sean Ross Sapp reported that the injury was legitimate.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp After speaking with additional sources, we've learned the Mysterio injury was not storyline as originally suggested.



Santos Escobar was scheduled to go over clean and there was to be a backstage segment follow up that got nixed.



We're wishing Rey Mysterio a speedy recovery

Moreover, plans had to be altered as a result of this injury.

#3. Odyssey Jones reportedly set to debut on SmackDown despite being drafted to RAW

Odyssey Jones has been a part of WWE for over four years. He was a part of NXT during that time. However, he was drafted to RAW during the 2023 Draft. He is yet to make his debut for the red brand.

A recent report from BWE stated that the 29-year-old will debut on SmackDown in the near future despite being a part of the red brand. Odyssey Jones has wrestled in numerous dark matches, with his most recent bout coming on July 14, 2023, where he lost to Cameron Grimes.

#2. Kassius Ohno has officially joined AEW

Several stars have left WWE for AEW since the latter company's inception, and it appears that Kassius Ohno has followed suit.

According to PWInsider, Chris Hero is officially a part of the Jacksonville-based company as a backstage producer.

Kassius Ohno was a big part of NXT during his time in the global wrestling juggernaut. The Knockout Artist was released from the company in 2020, with his last match being an NXT United Kingdom Championship Number One Contendership Battle Royal, which was won by Ilja Dragunov.

#1. WWE reportedly has no creative plans for Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans is one of the most polarising figures in wrestling today. She has often been a part of controversies because of her comments, while her in-ring performances have not helped matters much.

Her character has constantly changed over the last few years, and she has not gotten over with the fans.

A recent update from Ringside News noted that there are no creative plans in place for the former US Marine, which could spell bad news for her with SummerSlam on the horizon.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023