WWE Rumor Roundup: Former US champion to join AEW, major update on Edge's return and more – 7 January 2020

In today's roundup, we take a look at the NJPW star that not just the WWE management but also several Superstars are keen on having in the company. Adding to that, the interesting backstage update on why Brock Lesnar is entering the Royal Rumble and more!

Before we get to those crazy rumors, we have to get the headline-makers out of the away.

Former United States champion to join AEW

Matt Hardy's contract with WWE is set to expire and he is set to leave soon as per Wrestling Observer Radio. They report that the former United States champion will be joining All Elite Wrestling just like Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley did last year.

Apart from Hardy, Luke Harper is also reportedly set to join them. He has changed his name to Brodie Lee already and is now waiting for the no-compete clause to end after his WWE release.

One of the top names mentioned is Matt Hardy, who has kept his stock up thanks to the return of his W(B)roken character in the Free The Delete episodes he’s released on his YouTube page. Also mentioned was former Bludgeon Brother Luke Harper, who was finally given his WWE release in early December after requesting to be let go back in April.

Major update on Edge's return

Rumors of Edge returning to the ring are never going to go away and there are fresh updates on it every single week. PWInsider are now reporting that the former WWE champion has been at several TV tappings in recent weeks and could be in line for a return.

Wrestling Observer Radio have also added to it and said that there is no chance of Edge going up against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble or at WrestleMania.

As far as Edge coming back and him being in a key match at Mania, he can if he is cleared, that’s all well and good, and you know what, I do want to say this, now that I remember certain things that I’ve been told. It couldn’t be Edge, okay, I was told flat out that Edge was not wrestling Brock Lesnar, not at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

All reports now indicate that Edge's return is no longer an 'if' but 'when?' at the moment.

