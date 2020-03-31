WWE Rumor Roundup: Former World Champion hated and 'wanted to kill' Brock Lesnar, Botch involving Orton caused end of push for former IC Champion- 30th March 2020

More backstage details regarding animosity for Brock Lesnar.

More Superstars sick before WrestleMania, and more!

Lesnar/Orton

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports-entertainment.

On today's edition, we will talk about Superstars who will not be able to make it to WrestleMania, Vince McMahon's hatred for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and another current Champion as well as the reason for current AEW Superstar's push being ended in WWE.

With WrestleMania just days away, let us take a look at the biggest stories and updates from WWE today:

#5 Vince McMahon wanted to kill Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg faced each other for the first time at WrestleMania 20 when the two squared off with Stone Cold as the guest referee. However, even the presence of Austin could not prevent the match from turning into a complete debacle.

Both Goldberg and Lesnar were set to leave WWE after their match at 'Mania and the crowd in attendance was already aware of this fact. The crowd completely no-sold the match and were mostly chanting vile taunts directed at the two men.

Speaking about the incident and the hatred former WWE Champion and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had for both of them at the time, here is what Goldberg said to Inside the Ropes:

"Here's the thing though. If you are presented with that scenario and you are Vince McMahon, what the hell do you do? Who do you let win, who do you hate less?"

He also stated that Vince McMahon wanted to kill, both him and Brock Lesnar:

"I just wonder how he came to that decision. I really do because he wanted to kill me. I know he wanted to kill Brock. So, I guess he wanted to kill Brock more and that is why I won." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

