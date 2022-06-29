WWE Rumor Roundup: Former World Champion seen as a locker room leader, Kevin Owens' future after being pulled from RAW, Top name in a 'lame-duck' spot

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of WWE. In today's edition, we will take a look at some backstage rumors regarding big names like John Cena, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

John Cena made his return to WWE on RAW this week to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a WWE star. Despite being announced for the show, Kevin Owens was missing from the show. We will take a deeper look into these topics as well as Bobby Lashley's positioning in the company.

#3. John Cena is seen as the ultimate locker room leader in WWE

The Champ's return wasn't just a joyous occasion for fans, but the locker room as well. Per WrestleVotes, Cena is seen as a locker room leader. His aura is said to have a positive impact on the boys and girls in the back, apart from being a major boost for the business:

''Aside from the obvious business boost, I’m told the return of John Cena is as exciting for the locker room as it is for the fans. Cena is viewed as the ultimate leader, w/ his positive presence felt throughout the company when he’s around.''

On his return, Cena has garnered multiple wishes from superstars within WWE as well as around the world. Even AEW stars Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Paul Wight (Big Show) sent their regards to the 16-time world champion on RAW.

#2. Kevin Owens' future after being pulled from RAW

Kevin @FightOwensFight I didn't want to go to Texas so I didn't go.

Leave me alone.



KO was set to face Ezekiel for a Money in the Bank qualification match this week on RAW. However, the match did not take place as Owens was not on the show this week. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that him being pulled from RAW was probably due to a minor issue and he will soon be back.

Meltzer also revealed that there were plans for him to be in the MITB ladder match. The former Universal Champion is very well-versed in ladder matches and is usually willing to do high spots, so he would be perfect for the match.

''He’s got a lot of experience and he’s got a very high willingness to do crazy stuff. So, maybe the idea was for him to go in. I don’t know that he necessarily was going to win," said Meltzer.

Many fans wondered what had happened to Owens, but the former Universal Champion stated on Twitter that he simply didn't want to go to Texas. While this is likely just a storyline explanation, it unfolds from KO's well-documented dislike of the state of Texas, which was on full display in the lead-up to WrestleMania 38.

#1. Bobby Lashley in a 'lame-duck' position

United States Champion Theory will face Bobby Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank. However, there are rumors that he will be taking on John Cena at SummerSlam. A backstage segment involving the two on RAW proved that fans are excited to see Cena and Theory clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Cena's involvement with Theory places Lashley in a 'lame-duck' situation. He said that The All-Mighty will not be able to get a dominating win over A-Town Down as he is being prepped to take on Cena:

“Lashley’s in a lame-duck situation because you know that like, he can’t like destroy Theory like you would think the way that they’ve been booked previously, that Lashley would tear him up and probably that’s not going to happen because they have to protect Theory to a degree.''

Meltzer said that there is a chance Lashley might even win the title as there is no reason for Theory to be the US Champion while taking on Cena.

