WWE Rumor Roundup - Goldberg's new WrestleMania match already filmed, Another veteran Superstar falls sick, The Undertaker's condition - 27th March 2020

WWE has already made some big changes after Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36

A Superstar from RAW could be out of action for 7-8 months.

The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Goldberg.

After a series of slow news days, today has been a hectic day at the office.

Roman Reigns has reportedly pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg and the company has been forced to make changes to one of the main events of the show.

What led to The Big Dog deciding to pull out of the show after all the build-up? Who did WWE choose as his replacement and has the match already been taped?

We have all the answers.

There are also updates about another former WWE Champion possibly being sick and how it may have impacted Reigns' ouster from the WrestleMania card.

The plans for a top WWE faction have also been changed in the wake of an untimely injury.

Finally, we have an update about The Undertaker's physical condition ahead of his WrestleMania match against AJ Styles.

On that note, here is the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. WWE has already taped Goldberg's new WrestleMania match

WWE needed a new WrestleMania opponent for Goldberg after Reigns made the call to sit this one out.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman reportedly wrestled Goldberg at the WrestleMania tapings, which happened on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's interesting to note that Reigns himself requested the company to keep him off WrestleMania, however, he was still present at the WWE Performance Center during the tapings.

Meltzer revealed:

"Yes, WrestleMania was taped Wednesday and Thursday and Roman Reigns did not wrestle Bill Goldberg. I believe Braun Strowman wrestled Bill Goldberg. Roman Reigns made the call himself. It was interesting because he was there and made the call."

As reported first by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Roman Reigns' battle against leukemia has weakened his immune system, which puts him at a greater risk of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus.

Reigns made the call to pull out of WrestleMania and WWE has rightfully supported his decision.

