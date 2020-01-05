WWE Rumor Roundup: Heartbreaking update on AJ Styles' career, Former WWE Champion intends to return with brand new look - 5th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring you the biggest updates from the world of sports entertainment.

Royal Rumble is right around the corner and the excitement is high for the road to WrestleMania. A former WWE Champion and veteran has made it clear that he wants to make a return at the grandest stage of them all.

Meanwhile, we also look at a legendary WWE Superstar who could be the next to join the AEW bandwagon among 3 other Superstars. So without any further ado, let's jump in:

#6 AJ Styles nearing the end of his career

The Phenomenal One AJ Styles has enthralled the wrestling fans for around 20 years. Not only did he make a mark for himself in ROH, TNA and NJPW, but the former Bullet Club member is also a multi-time WWE Champion.

However, the 42-year-old has stated that he believes he is nearing the end of his career while speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast. The RAW Superstar who is a member of the OC stated that he can't do the things he was once able to do inside the ring.

“I think I am. You know, Mark [Henry], you get older. You go, ‘Where the freak did my energy go? Why don’t I have that useless burst of energy that I had way back when.’ You can see that starting to deplete and I’ve said this before, I don’t want to be that AJ Styles that everybody goes, ‘Wow, I wish he could still do that’ or, ‘Oh wow, he’s really slow.’ I don’t want that. I wanna be the AJ Styles that people will remember and go out that way. Will I be like I was when I was 25? There’s no way. It’s just not possible." ( H/T:Post Wresting.)

