WWE Rumor Roundup - Heat on Superstar for being Shane McMahon's close friend, Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent to be changed, Former US Champion called lazy - 11th January 2021

WWE received the worst possible news ahead of RAW as Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19. Several backstage updates on the COVID-19 situation in the WWE have now been revealed, and they have been covered in today's Rumor Roundup.

It has also been speculated that WWE could change Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent, which means that Adam Pearce could be replaced.

A former WWE Superstar revealed that Vince McMahon didn't like him, and the reason behind the backstage heat was also disclosed.

A former United States Champion was also labeled as 'lazy and unmotivated' by a veteran. We end the Roundup with a story about what WWE thought of Shawn Michaels' in-ring return and the backstage concerns that were prevalent at that time.

#5. Friendship with Shane McMahon hurt a Superstar's WWE career

Despite having all the talent and a very appealing character, Raven never broke through the ranks in the WWE during his two stints.

Raven was interviewed by 'Scheduled For Two Falls,' and the 27-time Hardcore Champion opened about his run in the WWE. Raven admitted that he was close friends with Shane McMahon. However, they eventually drifted apart but not before it attracted heat from Vince and Linda McMahon.

The 'boys' in the locker room misjudged Raven's friendship with Shane McMahon as an attempt to be in the good books of the decision-makers in the WWE.

Raven added that being friends with Shane McMahon killed his career.

Here's what Raven had to say:

"Yeah, that's true. Me and Shane used to be really tight, but we drifted apart. He'd go out with me every night. Big heat with Linda and Vince. The boys thought I was kissing a** for my career, but it actually killed my career, giving me heat." H/t WrestlingInc

Raven's WWE career never exceeded the Hardcore title picture, but could it have been different if the circumstances were not the same? Let us know what you think in the comments section.