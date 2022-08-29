WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge name set to return after three years at Clash at the Castle, Current plans for Royal Rumble 2022, Stephanie McMahon nixed major WWE idea 

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

WWE has undergone a lot of major changes over the last couple of months. However, one major idea has reportedly been nixed by Stephanie McMahon. We also have what could potentially be a spoiler on a huge name set to return this coming weekend at Clash at the Castle.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3. Stephanie McMahon reportedly nixed major WWE idea

Reports emerged a few weeks ago about WWE reverting to the TV-14 rating and ending the PG era. However, that is no longer the case. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company's co-CEO Stephanie McMahon nixed those ideas:

"You know Vince maybe was considering it. Stephanie’s thing is you know we don’t need it. And they don’t. Before when things were down, things were declining, you kind of go what can we do to reverse the decline. When things are going up and haven’t done it, you don’t have to go like," said Dave Meltzer.

The company has undoubtedly shifted to slightly edgier content recently as compared to the previous years. However, it looks unlikely that it will completely go back to the "Attitude Era" days.

#2. Current plans for Royal Rumble 2022

Alex @AJG424 I see ppl saying KO should win the 2023 Royal Rumble. Don’t get me wrong, I love KO abut there’s only one right winner for the Rumble I see ppl saying KO should win the 2023 Royal Rumble. Don’t get me wrong, I love KO abut there’s only one right winner for the Rumble https://t.co/F7Jt3vrnUt

One of the most exciting premium live events of the year is undoubtedly the Royal Rumble. According to Brad Shepard Unleashed (paywall), the current plan is for next year's Royal Rumble is to take place on the weekend of January 28th/29th, a few days before the Super Bowl.

This year, Ronda Rousey returned as a surprise entrant and won the women's Royal Rumble match. As for the men, Brock Lesnar entered at #30 as a surprise entrant and completely dominated to win the second Royal Rumble in his career.

#1. Huge name set to return at Clash at the Castle

WWE is set to present a major stadium show in the UK this coming weekend with Clash at the Castle. Fans are expecting some surprises on the show, and a new report has suggested that a major return could take place. According to Brad Shepard, Tyson Fury is scheduled to appear at Clash at the Castle.

Tyson Fury made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Braun Strowman in a one-on-one match.

Multi-time champion Drew McIntyre has openly expressed his desire to face Tyson Fury, and it would be interesting if the latter could somehow get involved in the main event of Clash at the Castle between McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

