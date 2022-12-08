WWE Rumor Roundup: Iconic star not returning to the ring again, Austin Theory had to apologize backstage for what he did

Welcome to the new edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, and Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks has not been seen in WWE since she walked out during an episode of RAW alongside Naomi in May. There have been conflicting reports regarding their status with the company, with multiple reports suggesting that they are still under contract. While Naomi might return to the company, The Boss might have different plans.

#3. Sasha Banks has filed for a trademark

It was reported that Sasha Banks has filed to trademark her birth name, which is Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado. This could be for the purpose of using it in her acting career or even her pro wrestling career. This could possibly mean that the former RAW Women's Champion is looking to compete outside WWE using her real name.

She has been focusing on her acting career lately, appearing in multiple television shows and movies. It remains to be seen if she continues on the Hollywood path or chooses to return to the squared circle in the near future.

It is believed that with Triple H in charge, Banks will eventually return as she shares a great bond with The Game.

#2. Austin Theory apologizes for botch

This week on RAW, US Champion Austin Theory botched a spot against Mustafa Ali during their match. The idea was for Theory to counter a move by Ali and lift him for a powerbomb, which Ali would then reverse into a Hurricanrana. However, the spot did not go as planned.

Theory dropped Ali while trying to lift him, making the botch evident. Fightful Select noted that there was no heat between Theory and Ali backstage. However, the 25-year-old apologized for his botch and was remorseful.

Theory has been on the receiving end of a major push on RAW, and he has to be extra careful not to make such blunders frequently.

#1. Petey Williams not returning to the ring in WWE

Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Peter Williams was taken out by Bobby Lashley on RAW this week. The man who invented the iconic Canadian Destroyer move works as a backstage producer for WWE.

There was speculation regarding a potential in-ring return for him after the way he sold Lashley's spear on RAW. However, Fightful Select noted that there are no plans for the 41-year-old to get back in the ring.

Many of today's WWE Superstars have cited Williams as an inspiration. He was a pioneer in the high-flying wrestling style and is said to be well-liked in WWE backstage.

