Welcome to the 23rd May edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the big news and reports from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

As always, this week is jam-packed with the most important bits you need to know, including a possibly controversial Money in the Bank main event, officials being highly thrilled and impressed by a veteran star, an unfortunate update on the latest star hit by a bad injury, as well as an update on the WrestleMania 42 chaos.

Let's jump right into it all:

#4. WWE's potentially insane plan for the 2025 Money in the Bank main event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It seems like Travis Scott could be a lock for Money in the Bank 2025, which means that John Cena is likely to have a significant role in the show as well. While the Franchise Player's dates are going to start drying up going forward until December, JoeyVotes and TC reported on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that the plan is for the megastar rapper to be there in Los Angeles on June 7th.

Ad

But in a follow-up report, PWInsider not only confirmed this but added that WWE is planning a possible tag team main event, with John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up with Travis Scott to take on Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

#3. Natalya has caught the eye of some backstage WWE officials

Natalya at WrestleMania 36 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Natalya has been doing wonders in her two non-WWE appearances this year. Although she has only wrestled eight matches, just one has been on RAW, and two have been in outside appearances - one for GCW's Bloodsport and the other for NWA in the Crockett Cup event. Both appearances happened exactly a month apart, and they both featured Natalya showcasing a drastically different side of herself - a no-nonsense fighter who wanted to clear anyone in her path.

Ad

It wasn't just fans who considered this to be a big hit - according to JoeyVotes and TC on the aforementioned episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, some backstage officials have been thrilled seeing Natalya thrive outside of her comfort zone.

There is no word as to whether this will translate to a singles push on television.

#2. Unfortunate news on Zoey Stark

Ad

Zoey Stark looked like she was all ready to bounce back and make an impact again. Pure Fusion Collective was ultimately dismantled when WWE released her partners, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. However, many pointed out that Stark still has a huge future.

But on the 19th May episode of RAW, she took part in a Money in the Bank qualifier against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley. In a scary spot, a move that she executed perfectly many times went wrong, and she seemed to have jammed her knee. The pain was so bad that she was taken out of the match and had to be carried to the back.

Ad

In a follow-up report from Fightful Select, it was noted that Zoey Stark is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2025, which is devastating news. We wish her a speedy and effective recovery.

#1. The possible new location for WrestleMania 42

In an unprecedented move, WWE is set to not host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans despite making it official a few months ago. Normally, the date and location for the following year's WrestleMania are announced a year in advance, and the same was the case this year. However, it was then reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut has delayed the New Orleans event for another year.

Ad

According to PWInsider, there is a heavy consideration and plan to host WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas for the second year in a row. If so, it will once again happen in the Allegiant Stadium.

It's quite shocking that the company would pull out after making a deal with New Orleans. The fallout from all of this is undeniably going to be interesting to see.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More