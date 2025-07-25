WWE Rumor Roundup: Interesting note on Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam spot, 53-year-old legend not expected to return for SmackDown feud (25th July, 2025)

Welcome to the 25th July edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where, as always, we bring you the latest and biggest scoops from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Today's edition includes a very interesting detail about Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam spot, a 53-year-old legend who isn't expected to make it to SummerSlam, a surprising offer made to a 28-year-old AEW star, and significant plans for a top RAW superstar who will be entering the World Title scene soon.Without dragging it any further, let's begin!#4. Rhea Ripley's SummerSlam 2025 spotIyo Sky &amp; Rhea Ripley will challenge for the Women's World Title (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)Rhea Ripley is unsurprisingly still in the Women's World Title scene despite losing the title before WrestleMania and failing to regain it multiple times since then. Many are hoping that the triple threat match with her, Naomi, and Iyo Sky could headline atleast night one of SummerSlam, but that doesn't seem to be the case.According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Rhea Ripley won't be headlining SummerSlam this year, and the Men's World Title matches are expected to headline both nights of the show.This means that Gunther (c) vs CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title could headline night one, while the John Cena (c) vs Cody Rhodes Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship is expected to headline night two.Some fans might be disappointed at this, but there have been multiple instances, such as the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, where the women have stolen the show. Although Ripley and Iyo Sky are allies on-screen as much as they are opponents in the ring, they will likely put on a classic as they both attempt to end the reign of Naomi quickly.#3. Update on The Rock's status for SummerSlam 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere has been a lot of speculation around whether The Rock could be returning to WWE anytime soon to pick up where he left off at Elimination Chamber in March. He has been heavily criticized for being a crucial part of the most important storyline in WWE, only to completely disappear. His absence at WrestleMania 41, in particular, was met with heavy backlash from fans.According to a report from BodySlam.net, there has been no internal indication that The Final Boss will be appearing as a part of the Cody Rhodes-John Cena feud on SmackDown. This means that he isn't expected to appear at SummerSlam 2025.This time around, WWE made no effort to tease the involvement of the Rock or even Travis Scott, for that matter. So there's little room for fans to complain if or when The Rock doesn't show up at SummerSlam 2025.#2. WWE makes a surprising offer to an ex-AEW starWWE has made an offer to the 28-year-old former AEW (and ROH) star Leyla Hirsch. Her contract with AEW wasn't renewed, and she is technically a free agent. But the type of offer they made might surprise you. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Fightful Select, the sports entertainment juggernaut did, in fact, make an offer to Leyla Hirsch, but it was not as an in-ring performer. Instead, she was offered to join as a referee.There is no word on whether she has accepted this offer or not. It's certainly a very unique case, as more often than not, wrestlers are brought in for roles such as that of a backstage producer. If she joins, she'll be a part of a small circle of female referees in the company.#1. WWE's &quot;significant plans&quot; for Stephanie VaquerStephanie Vaquer at Evolution 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)Stephanie Vaquer has been on fire ever since she turned down AEW's offer and joined WWE. Since then, she had a quick NXT run that saw her ascend to the top: becoming an NXT Women's Champion as well as a North American Champion. She is already in a rare territory of double Champions from NXT.Now that she is on the main roster, she is already the number one contender for the Women's World Championship, but she will have to wait until Clash in Paris to face either Naomi, Iyo Sky, or Rhea Ripley. It looks like the Vaquer hype train is moving forward in full force as WWE reportedly has huge plans for her.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that there are significant plans for Stephanie Vaquer this fall. This includes a promotional push. In addition, there are reportedly minute changes happening to Vaquer's overall presentation to give her an &quot;upgrade&quot;, although her signature horns are expected to stay and be a part of her look.2025 is going to be a huge year for Stephanie Vaquer in the RAW Women's division.