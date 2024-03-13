WWE Rumor Roundup: Legendary name suffers injury, Recently released superstar spotted backstage at RAW, The Rock to bring back famous segment

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today we will cover topics about The Rock, among several others.

The Brahma Bull has been a mainstay on SmackDown in the last few weeks. Last week on the blue brand, the Hollywood star was slapped by Cody Rhodes and a recent report has hinted at how he could answer back in his way this coming Friday. Let's check it out and more in today's Rumor Roundup.

1) The Rock to bring back a famous segment on WWE SmackDown

According to WrestleVotes, The Rock has exciting plans in store for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The report states that The Brahma Bull will be bringing back the once famous The Rock Concert this Friday in Memphis.

Rock has become a prominent face of the blue brand in the last few weeks. He will also wrestle in his first match in eight years at WWE WrestleMania XL where he will team up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

2) Legendary star injured

One of the biggest wrestling stars in Mexico, LA Park, suffered an injury during his recent match in Matamoros. The incident took place after the top rope broke when the 58-year-old was running to the end of the ring, resulting in him falling over to the outside.

As per sources, the wrestling icon could not finish the match and suffered a leg injury.

3) Top Dolla spotted backstage at WWE RAW

Top Dolla, aka A.J. Francis, was released from the Stamford-based juggernaut in September last year, during the budget cuts that followed after the TKO takeover. The former Hit Row member has been a prominent face on the independent circuit since then and has even showed up in TNA.

As per a recent report, the star was present backstage at RAW last night.

There is still no word on whether the Top Dolla will be making his return or if it was just a one-off incident.

Would you like to see A.J. Francis return to WWE?