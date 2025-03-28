WWE Rumor Roundup: Major change being made to WrestleMania matches, Backstage "shock" following the firing of 48-year-old legend (March 28th, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you all the major happenings from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. This week, we have an important story involving a legend.

Apart from that, today's edition features a report about the axing of some WrestleMania 41 matches, Miro's status following his AEW exit, and the reason behind Alexa Bliss' absence throughout March. So let's get right into it.

#4 WWE might remove some matches from the WrestleMania 41 card

WrestleMania will be in Las Vegas (Picture courtesy: wwe.com)

WrestleMania 41 is going to be an interesting show. While the build-up has left a lot to be desired, there are still several blockbuster matches to look forward to. But not everyone will make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE was likely to cut off some planned WrestleMania matches and put them on the April 18 episode of SmackDown before the big show in Vegas.

"When I asked about the card, I mean that's the one thing I've been told it's like, 'Are these matches going to happen?' It's like, 'Well, they're all going to happen, just a question of when. Some will be at WrestleMania but we don't know which ones.' (...) It's like the same thing as last year, all of a sudden, the SmackDown the night before 'Mania, they have a whole bunch of matches that were probably originally earmarked for consideration for 'Mania," Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It's a real shame that it has to work out that way because one would think that a two-night WrestleMania would have the intended effect of getting nearly everyone on the card. However, it also directly leads to filler matches and those that are added to the card for the sake of it. So fans have to ask themselves which of the two options is better.

#3 The immediate fallout of Gail Kim's shocking firing from TNA Wrestling

The firing of ex-WWE Superstar Gail Kim from TNA was something that left the wrestling world stunned. The 48-year-old legend was considered one of the most influential names in the company and was responsible for building the reputable Knockouts division.

Fightful Select reported on the fallout from Gail Kim's firing from TNA. It left everyone in a state of shock, especially the talent. According to the report, the decision has been highly unpopular among those backstage in TNA, and it has reached the point where one talent has reportedly decided not to renew their contract with the company due to the firing of Kim.

Gail Kim was a far more impactful figure in TNA than she was in WWE. It was the chance that TNA gave her that made her so loyal for nearly two decades.

#2 A surprising update on Miro's (fka Rusev) WWE return status

Miro is officially a free agent after his run with AEW ended, and this has led to speculation about his next move. Fans might be surprised to learn that something could already be in the works.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE was interested in bringing Miro (fka Rusev) back to the company. However, it was noted that the deal was unlikely to happen anytime soon and it could materialize towards the end of the year.

It leaves a lot of questions as to what Miro could be doing for the rest of the year, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him either take a hiatus to recover from past injuries or simply compete on the independent wrestling scene.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how things will play out in his second run with WWE. His AEW run didn't go as planned since he seemingly had some creative differences with the booking department. He sporadically competed for the promotion, and one has to wonder what he has to offer to RAW and SmackDown.

#1 The reason behind Alexa Bliss' recent absence

Alexa Bliss' profile render (Pic courtesy: wwe.com)

Alexa Bliss has been conspicuous by her absence, having not appeared since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Many fans have wondered why she hasn't been around because it's clearly not from a lack of TV time available on SmackDown.

If anything, the three-hour timeslot should be ideal for bringing superstars like Alexa Bliss back on WWE television. Yet, she has been absent. But why is that?

Fightful Select reported that Alexa Bliss has not suffered any injuries at all and that she's simply sitting out, waiting for the creative plans to be presented to her.

It's a shame she can't get TV time regardless, but the mentality seems to be that it's better to keep her away than to put her in a meaningless TV spot. While a storyline with Liv Morgan was teased, many believe that The Wyatt Sicks' return will likely be what brings her back.

