WWE Rumor Roundup: Major name to leave the company following backstage issue? Update on Roman Reigns' unfortunate injury, Kevin Owens' future 

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns.

There are rumors circulating suggesting that The Baddest Woman on The Planet will be leaving WWE soon. It is speculated that her match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam might have been her last. We will also take a look at Roman Reigns' injury, which took place at SummerSlam, and Kevin Owens' future.

3) Update on Roman Reigns' injury at SummerSlam

A report stated that Reigns was injured during his SummerSlam match against Jey Uso and that there were no plans for him to appear on WWE TV for the upcoming months. Now, Fightful Select states that Reigns' injury has not disrupted any creative plans, and storylines will go on unaffected.

Multiple outlets have confirmed that The Tribal Chief was indeed injured during the early stages of his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. However, the seriousness of the injury is still not known. Reigns defeated Uso for the Universal Championship with the help of Solo Sikoa and Jey's twin brother Jimmy Uso who made a heel turn.

2) Potential details on the future of Kevin Owens

Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens stated in an interview recently that while he wants to stay with WWE after his contract ends, he said that he is also contemplating retirement eventually. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Owens is unlikely to retire anytime soon.

''Owens, when he signed his three-year deal 18 months ago was one of the highest paid wrestlers in the company. I can’t imagine he won’t get a renewal. If AEW gets a strong next TV deal and that’s not a lock with the rapidly changing state of television, one would think Owens could get a great deal there as well so unless he wants out because his body is giving out, I can’t see his career being over any time soon,'' said Meltzer

Owens suffered an injury after he was attacked by The Judgement Day on RAW a few weeks back. His injury is not believed to be very serious, and he will return soon. He is still the Tag Team Champion along with Sami Zayn, and the two have not been stripped of the titles due to Owens' injury.

1) Ronda Rousey to leave WWE following backstage issue at SummerSlam?

Former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey might be on her way out of the WWE after her MMA Rules match against Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated that Rousey and Baszler had a backstage issue with the creative over the match layout. He also stated that The Baddest Woman On The Planet is looking to end her run with WWE.

"It may be the end, period. So the whole deal was that Ronda, you know, this looked to be, ‘It’s my last match, and Shayna is the one who got me into this, so if I have to go out, then I’m losing by submission' because nobody was allowed to beat Ronda by submission, that was the key.''

For a while now, there have been talks of the ex-UFC Bantamweight Women's champ having plans to depart from WWE. This might be the reason why Shayna Baszler's sudden betrayal happened during Money in the Bank. It looks like Rousey was eager to have a rivalry with The Queen of Spades and put her over before potentially retiring from the ring.

