WWE Rumor Roundup: Major name to be out for months, fourth member of Edge's faction, details on megastar's future in the company

There has been a lot of talk regarding Reigns' future in WWE. Reports claim that he has signed a new contract that will have him work significantly fewer dates than before. It was also noted that he hasn't been booked for house shows or weekly tapings in June and July. Are these rumors true? Let's find out.

#3 Latest rumors on Roman Reigns' WWE future

Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast claimed a source in WWE has told him that Reigns will not be missing television time, only smaller house shows. He also noted that The Tribal Chief expressed his gratitude to fans in New Jersey during a live event because he would not be on smaller house shows.

"Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward. It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off. He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ," wrote Zarian.

Reigns' new WWE deal is similar to deals that stalwarts like Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan had. It allowed them fewer working dates while still being able to hold the world championship.

#2 New member to be added to The Judgment Day?

Rhea Ripley joined Edge and Damian Priest as the third member of The Judgment Day. The former RAW Women's Champion aligned herself with the Hall of Famer and her real-life friend by becoming the first female member of the group. As per PWInsider, the faction could be getting another member soon.

"There's been talk of adding a fourth member to Edge's Judgment Day faction," noted PWInsider's Mike Johnson.

Much like Priest did at WrestleMania 38, Ripley helped Edge pick up a win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. She then revealed herself as the newest member of Edge's new faction. There have been a lot of guesses as to who the next member could be. Unfortunately, there are no concrete details in that regard.

#1 Charlotte Flair to be out for months to plan her wedding

The Queen lost her title to Rhonda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The former UFC Champion made Flair utter the words 'I Quit' to win her first SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, Flair's reported injury at WrestleMania backlash is a storyline injury. The real reason for her being written off is so that she can get married to AEW star Andrade, as per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

"That is, in fact, the case. It's the angle to write her off to get married. So, yeah! Well, if you do a broken arm injury, you have to be out of action for at least a couple of months, or else it's kind of like a stupid injury to do, you know, because it'd be so fake as you broke your arm and you're back in four weeks,'' said Meltzer

Flair had stated in an interview in April that she is planning on getting married to Andrade in Mexico later this year. The Queen will likely be out for months, allowing other female superstars to shine.

