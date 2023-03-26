WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star set to return at WrestleMania 39, Spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Announced WrestleMania match "up in the air" due to illness

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at numerous stories from the world of WWE.

We are merely a week away from WWE's biggest show of the year - WrestleMania 39 - and the rumor mill is at its productive best. A major return is reportedly set for the show that would see a 54-year-old star get involved.

A previously announced WrestleMania match is "up in the air" due to an undisclosed illness. We also have potential spoilers on some of the big WrestleMania 39 matches, including the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

#3. Major WWE WrestleMania 39 match "up in the air"

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE television for a few weeks now, raising questions over his status. He started a feud with Bobby Lashley last month, and the two looked set to clash at WrestleMania 39.

However, there has been no build towards this feud with Wyatt missing. It has previously been reported that The Eater of Worlds is dealing with an undisclosed illness.

According to the latest update by Ringside News, the status of Bray Wyatt's match at WrestleMania 39 is currently "up in the air." Even the creative team is not aware of whether Wyatt will wrestle at the show.

"Ringside News reached out to confirm Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania status. We were told that this is totally up in the air at this point. Nobody has been told that Bray Wyatt and Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania match is off or not. A tenured member of the WWE creative team told us that, 'No one here knows — top level information, and it’s not flowing down.' At this point, it’s anyone’s guess what WWE will do."

It is worth noting that Bobby Lashley has been announced to compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match on SmackDown before WrestleMania 39.

The All Mighty has also openly mentioned on his social media that he wants to fight at the Show of Shows, no matter who the opponent is.

#2. Major star set to return and get involved in WWE WrestleMania match

One of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania 39 is the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Judgment Day's Finn Balor. To make things interesting, Balor is rumored to bring back his Demon King persona, and the Rated-R Superstar has hinted at a Brood return.

According to a report by Xero News, Edge's former stablemate and leader of The Brood, Gangrel, is set to return and be a part of the Hall of Famer's WrestleMania 39 entrance.

The report also noted that the Brood leader will have a spot with Damian Priest during the match.

"Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania," reported Xero News.

Fans are already excited for this Hell in a Cell match, which has the potential to be a "Match of the Year" contender. The question now is who will emerge victorious in this battle that is sure to be brutal.

#1. Potential spoiler for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and other championship matches at WWE WrestleMania 39

The latest Betting Odds have hinted that several championships could be changing hands next weekend at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' title run might finally end as Cody Rhodes is the favorite to dethrone him and win their match this Sunday.

Additionally, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are heavily favored to defeat The Usos and become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Here are the complete current betting odds (via BetOnline) for the title matches at WrestleMania 39:

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (+325) vs. Cody Rhodes (-550)

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos (+900) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (-4000

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (+500) vs. Rhea Ripley (-1000)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-120) vs. Asuka (-120)

United States Champion Austin Theory (-400) vs. John Cena (+250)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther (-115) vs. Drew McIntyre (+300) vs. Sheamus (+140)

