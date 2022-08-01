WWE Rumor Roundup: Major star suffers injury at SummerSlam, Vince McMahon was against major SummerSlam angle, Original plans for Bayley's stable

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is in the books. The company's new management did an incredible job with the first ever premium live event without Vince McMahon in charge.

Today's roundup is filled with reports from SummerSlam - a top star seemingly injured, Vince McMahon against a major angle on the show, and more.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same. How would you rate SummerSlam 2022 on a scale of 10?

#3. Vince McMahon was against a major WWE SummerSlam angle

Women’s wrestling supremacy



@BeckyLynchWWE Looks like we’ve got the return of baby face Becky Lynch & i’m HERE FOR IT! The sign of respect w/ Bianca Belair was beautiful & now seemingly an alliance w/ Belair against Bayley, Sky & Kai!Women’s wrestling supremacy Looks like we’ve got the return of baby face Becky Lynch & i’m HERE FOR IT! The sign of respect w/ Bianca Belair was beautiful & now seemingly an alliance w/ Belair against Bayley, Sky & Kai! Women’s wrestling supremacy 🙌❤️@BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/a5xDqM0Fm6

SummerSlam 2022 kicked off with Bianca Belair successfully retaining her title against Becky Lynch. Following the match, Lynch turned babyface, shook hands and hugged Belair.

Wade Keller of PWTorch has now reported that turning Becky Lynch face was Triple H's call as Vince McMahon would still have kept her a heel:

"I can now confirm Becky was not gonna turn if Vince McMahon was still in control. That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we're talking right now if McMahon was still running things. So, one big change early on there," reported Wade Keller.

Becky Lynch has been one of the top heels in WWE ever since returning at last year's SummerSlam. While she did a splendid job as a villain, her best work in the company has undoubtedly been as a babyface. Many believe her turning face will lead to a WrestleMania 39 match against Ronda Rousey.

#2. Original plans for Bayley's stable - two other major stars were pitched to be in it

SummerSlam 2022 witnessed multiple massive returns after the RAW Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Former multi-time women's champion Bayley finally made her return to WWE after over a year. She then introduced the fans to her new faction consisting of former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai, who was released from the company earlier this year.

Fightful Select has reported that the idea of this faction involving Bayley was pitched a long time ago but was initially rejected by Vince McMahon. Two other major stars originally pitched to be in this faction were SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez (fka Raquel Gonzalez) and former NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

#1. Becky Lynch seemingly injured after SummerSlam match

Becky Lynch lost her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. A photo has now surfaced on social media of Lynch getting escorted by WWE's medical team, fueling speculation that she may have suffered an injury at the show.

No official statement has been released by either WWE or Becky Lynch herself, and fans are hoping that there is no serious injury here. Lynch turned face at SummerSlam last night and seems to be on a collision course with the newly-debuted faction of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

