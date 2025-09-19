WWE Rumor Roundup: Major World Title match could be canceled despite huge plans, Ex-Intercontinental Champion to return at Wrestlepalooza (19th September, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. With Wrestlepalooza 2025 on the horizon with big expectations, today's roundup is heavy on Wrestlepalooza-related rumors.For one, we have an important bit about a major World Title match that was reportedly scheduled for Wrestlepalooza 2025, only to be canceled or postponed, and then a huge update on the return of a former Intercontinental Champion, who got into a public misunderstanding with a Hall of Famer.We will also give you a massive update on the near future plans for Joe Hendry and what lies ahead for him, and we'll conclude with the imminent return of a former US Champion after months of absence.#4. Major change in plans for the WWE Women's Championship.Nia Jax is back in the mix (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)The 12th September episode of SmackDown was headlined by a huge clash for the Women's Championship, with Tiffany Stratton running it back against Jade Cargill after defeating her at SummerSlam 2025.The contest was all even until Nia Jax swooped in and caused a disqualification, wedging herself into the Women's title picture once again. With Tiffany Stratton now over eight months into her world title run, it looks like she could be set for her biggest challenge yet, as she was expected to face Nia Jax &amp; Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat match.However, following the recent injury announcement that led to Stratton getting pulled out of NXT Homecoming, the triple threat match was up in the air. WrestleVotes confirmed that the recent graphic leak advertising Stratton vs Jax vs Cargill signalled that WWE originally planned to have the match at Wrestlepalooza.As of this writing, however, WrestleVotes reported that the match is still up in the air, and it all depends on Tiffany Stratton's status.#3. Huge update on Wade Barrett following his recent absence from TVFrom the September 9th, 2024 episode of RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)Wade Barrett recently got into a bit of a public spat with Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and has been away from commentary for two weeks now. Many believe that the issues he had with Nikki Bella led to him getting some heat, but the former Intercontinental Champion confirmed that they had a conversation and put the matter to rest. He also shot down a report about the heat and revealed that his two weeks off were something he applied for nine months ago.Now, a new report from PWInsider has revealed that Wade Barrett is internally listed for the broadcast team of Wrestlepalooza 2025, and he is expected to make his return this weekend in Indianapolis.Michael Cole and Corey Graves took the spot on SmackDown, but it's only a matter of time before the popular duo of Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore return to the broadcast booth.#2. The future of Joe Hendry revealedJoe Hendry has appeared on NXT so much that many fans have speculated that it's only a matter of time before his run with TNA ends and he signs with WWE full-time. It looks like this speculation was bang on.In an exclusive report on The Takedown by SI, it was revealed that WWE intends to phase Joe Hendry out of TNA and into the sports entertainment juggernaut full-time by the beginning of 2026.Considering how Joe Hendry was given the spot of Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41, it's clear that the brass have big plans for him in the future. He seems like the exact kind of star they would want on their roster, and if so, 2026 will be where his full-time journey begins.As of now, TNA and those in WWE have a working agreement and mutually decide when Joe Hendry appears on NXT.#1. A former United States Champion is expected to return on the SmackDown before WrestlepaloozaA huge name will be back in the blue brand (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)There has been a major name absent from television for a while now: Shinsuke Nakamura. The Japanese star lost his United States Championship back to LA Knight on the road to WrestleMania 41, and it has been a few months now since he has appeared.However, it looks like that could change. As per a report from PWInsider, the 8-time Champion is expected to return on the episode of SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza 2025.It's going to be interesting to see who he feuds with and what the plans are for him. He has been utilized as a major stepping stone for other superstars (like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight) to take the next step in their careers.