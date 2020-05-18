Mandy Rose/Seth Rollins

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest rumors and updates from the world of WWE.

In today's edition, we will talk about who Mandy Rose wanted to have a romantic angle with before her angle with Otis began. We'll also discuss the contract situation of top WWE Superstar and if he will be staying with the company or leaving.

With Becky Lynch leaving WWE temporarily due to her pregnancy, what does the future hold for Seth Rollins and the women's division with her absence? Let us find out!

#5 Mandy Rose wanted to romance Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Otis have become one of the most popular pairings in WWE history and are easily the most-talked-about story on SmackDown. Having won the MITB briefcase, it looks like Mandy Rose's on-screen boyfriend Otis is in for a big push in the coming time.

However, while speaking to talkSPORT, Mandy Rose revealed that she had initially pitched a romantic angle with Sonya Deville while the two were in NXT. While that did not work out, she is happy that her current story with Otis is going on so well.

Here is what she had said:

Yeah [the lesbian angle] was definitely an idea that we pitched ourselves – it was actually a while ago during our NXT days we thought about that. But, you know, things happen. Things change. Might be suited better for other people, whatever it may be.

“But, it all worked out, the storyline [with Otis] turned out really well as most of you would agree, so it is what it is with that stuff, right.”

While Otis' MITB victory was a bit controversial, there is a reason why WWE have not addressed it so far. The future looks bright for Otis and Mandy Rose on SmackDown.