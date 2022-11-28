WWE Rumor Roundup: "Money situation" between WWE and top star, Potential spoiler on Royal Rumble 2023, Major plans for Sami Zayn to turn on The Bloodline

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the rumors from the world of WWE.

Survivor Series WarGames turned out to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for the fans, and they cannot wait to see what's next for The Bloodline. We now have some interesting reports on the current plans for the same. Additionally, there is a "money situation" between WWE and top star Sasha Banks.

#3. Potential spoiler for the main event of Royal Rumble 2022

Survivor Series WarGames witnessed a brutal "war" in the main event, with The Bloodline once again standing tall at the end. It was Sami Zayn who once and for all proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by turning on his best friend Kevin Owens and helping his team win the WarGames match.

According to WrestlingNews.co, the current plans for next year's Royal Rumble are for Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed Championship against Kevin Owens. The report further notes that Sheamus was also planned for this spot, but the company decided to go ahead with The Prizefighter.

It should be noted that during the WarGames match, at one point, KO hit the Stunner on Reigns and had him down for a 3-count. However, Sami Zayn held the referee's hand and stopped him from counting the pinfall.

#2. WWE's major plans for Sami Zayn in 2023

Speaking of Sami Zayn, the Honorary Uso won the trust of Roman Reigns as well as Jey Uso last night at Survivor Series WarGames. While everything seems to be fine in the end with The Bloodline, it reportedly won't last long.

WrestlingNews.co has reported that WWE is planning to have a singles match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn at next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This indicates that Zayn would seemingly turn on The Bloodline sometime in early 2023.

Moreover, WrestleMania 39 reported plans are for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to team up and challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Fans are excited to see where this story leads next!

#1. "Money situation" between top WWE star and the company

It has now been over six months since the controversial walkout of Sasha Banks and Naomi from Monday Night RAW. The stars have neither returned to WWE nor got released and signed with another promotion.

This has left the fans wondering what the situation is currently, with the majority hoping that Triple H would ultimately convince Sasha Banks to return.

Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Sasha Banks and WWE are in contract talks. However, he heard there was a "money situation" between the two parties.

"They're in contract talks. The last I heard it was a money situation and that was a long time ago so I don't know where it stands right now," said Dave Meltzer.

During last night's SmackDown Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames, fans broke into loud "We Want Sasha" chants. There were reports later on that the company turned off the crowd mics to prevent those chants from making it to their live broadcast.

Do you think Sasha Banks would ever return to WWE? If yes, what would be the perfect time and place for her return?

