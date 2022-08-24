WWE Rumor Roundup: More on major name's sudden exit from the company, Hall of Famer to return and team up with Rey Mysterio, Triple H to give a massive push to RAW star

Rey Mysterio (L), Former WWE United States Champion Theory (R)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the most significant and most interesting rumors from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some stories revolving around top names like Edge, Theory, and Triple H.

There have been a lot of changes ever since Triple H took control of WWE's creative department following Vince McMahon's retirement. He has brought back numerous superstars who the company previously released. Meanwhile, there has been speculation on what the future might hold for one of McMahon's favorites under The Game's regime. Let's find out:

3) Theory reportedly still in line for a mega push in WWE

Mr. Money in the Bank Theory was reportedly Vince McMahon's 'chosen one' for a big push before the latter's retirement. He was not only favored backstage but also played McMahon's protege on-screen.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the upstart's push is not in jeopardy as Triple H seemingly also sees a big future star in him:

''The idea is to give Theory opponents that will give him experience, because Theory is the one that they really want to groom, and it appears Levesque hasn’t done anything to change that. They like the guy – good size, good look, very good athlete, just needs ring work,” said Meltzer.

Theory secured a big win over Dolph Ziggler last week and will likely enter into a feud with his old mentor in NXT, Johnny Gargano, on RAW. He is the youngest Money in the Bank winner, and it will be interesting to see if he can successfully cash in the coveted contract moving forward.

2) Potential details on Jeff Jarrett's sudden exit from WWE

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Road Dogg Jesse James will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Road Dogg Jesse James will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events.

PWInsider reported that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is allegedly done with the company. He worked as the Senior Vice President of Live Events and even made an appearance at SummerSlam, where he was the guest referee in the match between The Usos and Street Profits.

Meanwhile, WrestleVotes has also given an update on the situation, stating that Road Dogg will replace him in the abovementioned position.

''Road Dogg Jesse James will assume the position Jeff Jarrett held as Senior Vice President of Live Events.''

Road Dogg is one of Triple H's closest friends and previously worked with him as part of the NXT team backstage. It is being speculated that the Hall of Famer's return to the company in the same position might have a role to play in Jarrett's surprising exit.

1) Beth Phoenix to make an in-ring return and team with Rey Mysterio and Edge?

Beth Phoenix is rumored to return to the ring once more at Clash at the Castle, as she recently made an appearance on this week's RAW.

On Monday's show, she was at ringside during Edge's match with Damian Priest in The Rated R Superstar's home country of Canada.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that the company might be building toward Edge, Phoenix, and Mysterio facing The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle:

"You could see it in the ring, it was one of those reactions – it was a big one. It looks like they’re building to something. It looks like Edge, Rey and Beth Phoenix vs Judgment day for Clash At The Castle," said Meltzer.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix last competed at Royal Rumble when she teamed up with her husband to take on The Miz and his wife, Maryse. Edge and Rey Mysterio have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with The Judgment Day of late, and a six-person match would be an excellent way to culminate the angle.

