WWE Rumor Roundup: Multi-time World Champion to leave company?; Backstage details on Randy Orton slapping Superstar; Heyman's future as Brock Lesnar's manager - 20 June 2020

Roman Reigns was against WWE's idea for having him win major match at WrestleMania.

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup for all the big stories and rumors!

Lesnar/Orton

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring to you the biggest stories and updates from the day. On today's edition, we will talk about what the future holds for Jeff Hardy, Brock Lesnar's return and what impact it can have on Paul Heyman's future with the company among other things.

We will also take a look at how Roman Reigns was against the idea of getting a big win, but WWE made him go ahead with the plans even though he did not want to.

So without further ado, let us jump into the biggest rumors and stories for you:

#5 Possible sign that Jeff Hardy is leaving WWE

Jeff Hardy recently made his return and has been involved in a highly controversial angle with Sheamus. WWE have used Hardy's real-life addiction problems and past with DUIs in a storyline which many believe to be distasteful.

However, it was believed that a program with Sheamus could help build up Jeff Hardy for a main event push in the future. Surprisingly, however, Hardy was defeated by the Celtic Warrior in their match at Backlash.

Tom Colohue has speculated that Jeff Hardy may not be re-signing with the company which could be why he is being booked in such a manner.

That suggests to me, something that I believe for a little while, and that is Jeff Hardy is on his way out, and he is going to go out on his back.

He further talked about the chances of Jeff Hardy joining his brother on AEW:

Jeff Hardy is in the latter days of his WWE career. I am confident he won't be signing another contract there, and I suspect he would be joining his brother relatively soon. As such, we may probably see Jeff Hardy get a little bit buried, and I think he would be fine with that as it is quite traditional in wrestling.

