WWE Rumor Roundup: Multiple big WWE releases, Plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39, Status of former champion after being pulled from RAW

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at numerous stories from the world of WWE.

WWE has officially been acquired by Endeavor, and recent reports suggest that multiple cuts could be coming soon. We also have the reported plans for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after his massive WrestleMania 39 victory. Additionally, there have been reports on the status of the two major stars and former champions.

Let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#4 Reported plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns managed to retain his title at the main event of WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. A majority of the fans were not happy with the decision - with one of the biggest factors being that Cody would have competed more often as the champion than Reigns.

The company is headed to Puerto Rico for its next Premium Live Event, WWE Backlash. According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is currently not scheduled to compete on the show. However, he will be wrestling in other major events over the next few months.

"Reigns will not be on the San Juan card, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday, but he will be doing other major events over the next few months."

Roman Reigns signed a new deal with the company last year, as part of which he will be working lesser dates. He also missed the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown and could possibly take a brief hiatus before returning for other shows.

#3 Backstage update on Bray Wyatt after missing WrestleMania 39

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Bray Wyatt has now been back in WWE for half a year & counting. Bray Wyatt has now been back in WWE for half a year & counting. https://t.co/jI93PROPZg

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been away from WWE television for the last several weeks and even missed last week's WrestleMania 39. This has obviously raised questions among fans about his status with the company.

It was previously reported that Bray Wyatt was dealing with some medical issues and wasn't cleared to compete. Based on the latest update by Ringside News, Wyatt is still not cleared to make his return. It was further reported that all the information regarding him is top-secret, which is not coming out to the sources.

"No one here knows — top level information, and it’s not flowing down," a member of WWE creative told to Ringside News.

After missing WrestleMania 39, fans were expecting to see Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, he missed that as well, and it's anyone's guess at this point as to when he will make his return.

#2 Multi-time world champion's status after missing a recent show

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley missed the RAW after WrestleMania 39. Reports emerged after the show that she was scheduled for an appearance alongside Damage CTRL but was pulled due to a last-minute change by Vince McMahon.

Following this, Bayley's cryptic social media post raised speculation and concerns about her status with the company and her being unhappy with the creative direction.

The latest report from PWInsider Elite has now noted that this is not the case, and Bayley is not unhappy and is not expected to leave WWE. Hopefully, the Role Model will be back on our television screens this Monday Night on RAW.

#1 Multiple WWE releases reportedly coming soon

WrestleMania 39 was a massive success for WWE and is reportedly their biggest show. However, the even bigger news came a day later as the company finally got sold to Endeavor - the parent company of UFC.

The major impact of this sale is that Vince McMahon is now back in charge and will even be involved in creative decisions to some extent.

According to Wrestling Observer Live's Bryan Alvarez, following the company's acquisition, "It's a countdown now to people being axed." Alvarez was mostly referring to backstage WWE office employees.

However, there is also speculation that backstage morale isn't good following Vince McMahon's return. Many wrestlers who were previously released by VInce only for Triple H to bring them back are again worried about getting released again.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will drop his titles this year? Yes No 0 votes