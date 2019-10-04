WWE Rumor Roundup: One of Vince McMahon's favorite Superstars not returning, name of championship belt changed - 3rd October 2019

Vince McMahon/Triple H with the Cruiserweight title

Rumors. There were rumors everywhere and how can they not be; we are in the midst of the most important week in pro wrestling and the rumor mills are working overtime.

As always, we have rounded up all the newsworthy details that are being talked about in WWE.

It's a star-studded roundup today as John Cena, CM Punk and The Rock have managed to make it onto the list.

While one legend has been confirmed to return and has already helped WWE in terms of ticket sales, another big name is highly unlikely to appear this week.

CM Punk confirmed a rumor that has been the most discussed topic in pro wrestling.

WWE also sent out a surprising statement to AEW after the latter unveiled the first episode of AEW Dynamite. We have to talk about Finn Balor as the former Universal Champion made an unexpected return to NXT. There are backstage updates regarding the reason behind the move, his future and contract details with the company. WWE also changed the name of a title that will be defended soon.

That's the gist of what to expect today. So without any further delay, let's dive right into the Rumor Roundup for October 3rd, 2019:

#1. John Cena may not return for the SmackDown premiere on FOX

The upcoming episode of SmackDown on FOX is inarguably the biggest of the year. The monumental episode will have wrestling royalty in attendance and some of the names include Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Lita and many others.

However, John Cena's name is mysteriously not a part of the current lineup. Is WWE planning a surprise appearance? It's possible, however, as revealed by PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the Cenation leader may not be able to make it in time for the show due to the filming of the Suicide Squad sequel, which kicked off this week in Georgia.

Johnson wrote:

Cena has been announced as part of the cast for the new Suicide Squad film and that began filming in Georgia this week, so he's likely not available. It's possible he pops up as a surprise, but with everyone else scheduled, they are better off leaving John as something special down the line.

While John Cena has teased a potential appearance on his mindboggling Instagram profile, the 16-time World Champion and Vince McMahon's go-to guy is currently not expected to return this Friday on SmackDown.

