Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of WWE. With Survivor Series in the rear-view mirror, WWE is gearing up for the next big pay-per-view -TLC.

We have some interesting updates in regards to the upcoming pay-per-view as well as the future of the two current World Champions - Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. This article will also take a look at a demeaning segment on RAW and why Hall of Famer Arn Anderson agreed to do it.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the big stories and rumors from the day:

#5 Backstage details on weird WWE segment involving Stone Cold Steve Austin

While speaking on his podcast - ARN - Arn Anderson talked about the segment where Vince McMahon made former WWE Champion Steve Austin urinate on him in 2002. Arn Anderson, who is a Hall of Famer called the skit 'degrading' and 'demeaning'. He also revealed why he agreed to do it despite it being so uncouth.

"I’m a guy that you know what popped up in my head when they said we want Austin to pee on over you? My wife and kids. But that’s the reason why I did it and did it smiling. That’s who I am responsible for. People may think that’s not true, but everything I’ve done in this business, every sacrifice I’ve made, every time I’ve had guys come to me that I respect and say, ‘You don’t have to do that. You’re Arn Anderson. You don’t have to do that bulls***t. Just tell them no.’ I did what was requested to take care of my family. That’s my first responsibility on this Earth." H/t Wrestling News

Arn Anderson worked with WWE as a backstage agent for a long time before the legend moved to AEW. Anderson is an on-screen character in AEW and is part of Cody Rhodes' entourage.