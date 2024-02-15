Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, and Matt Camp.

While The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre has become one of the central figures on RAW lately, his future in the company is still uncertain. He qualified for the Elimination Chamber match to determine the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Championship. However, it remains to be wondered how things will proceed given his current status with the company.

#1. Drew McIntyre has still not signed a contract with WWE

PWInsider reports that officials are working hard on retaining The Scottish Warrior. However, as of this week, McIntyre has not signed a new contract. The report emphasizes that while there is optimism, there is also a chance for negotiations to falter. WWE and McIntyre are keen on reaching an agreement that will extend his tenure with the company for the next few years.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, McIntyre secured his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match by defeating AJ Styles. LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton are also slated to compete in the bout later this month, with two spots remaining to be filled. The Scotsman is considered the favorite to win the match.

#2. Jade Cargill to appear on SmackDown

Jade Cargill was initially anticipated to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this year. However, PWInsider suggests that plans for the 31-year-old may be altered. The former AEW TBS Champion is expected to appear on this week's SmackDown.

Jade Cargill, who joined the company last year, had her in-ring debut at January's Royal Rumble. She has not competed since then and has not been allocated to a specific brand. The 31-year-old is considered a prodigy, and the company sees big things in her future.

#3. WWE has released Matt Camp

PWInsider reports that Matt Camp has officially parted ways with the company after a tenure of over four years. The release is said to have been unexpected, with no clear explanation provided for why Camp was let go abruptly. He gained a lot of popularity as a member of The Bump and was also part of Kickoff show panels.

Matt Camp joined the company as an on-air talent in September 2019. He primarily appeared on the promotion's digital programs such as RAW Talk and SmackDown LowDown. Camp was frequently featured alongside Megan Morant as a host of The Bump, a weekly series that airs every Wednesday on YouTube.

