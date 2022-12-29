WWE Rumor Roundup: Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns' title reign, participants for Elimination Chamber match, Brock Lesnar to face veteran star at WrestleMania

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns continues to reign supreme over the roster as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Some reports have suggested that he might drop one of his titles heading into WrestleMania. However, that might not be the case, and he will remain a double champion before and after WrestleMania 39, as per new reports.

#3. Roman Reigns to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39

Xero News has reported that The Tribal Chief will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania next year. They also state that there are no current plans for him to be 'stripped' of the WWE title. He is not scheduled to defend his championship at any point in February or March of 2023.

"Source states as far as WrestleMania goes, Roman is likely walking out with both [titles]. Believes 'double duty' is out the window," Xero News tweeted.

There were also rumors that Reigns might have to defend the WWE title and the Universal title separately at WrestleMania. As per Xero News, that is also not being considered as of now. He will walk in as the sole world champion at the Show of Shows.

#2. Participants of the Elimination Chamber match in 2023 revealed

The Elimination Chamber premium live event is set to take place on February 18, 2023, in Montreal, Canada. Xero News has reported that Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship in the gruesome structure. It was also revealed that the likely participants of the match will be Ricochet, Braun Strowman, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Drew McIntyre.

"Gunther is likely to defend the Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, LA Knight & Drew Mcintyre in Montreal," Xero News tweeted.

The Ring General has had a dominant reign as the Intercontinental Champion and has already defeated top names such as Ricochet and Sheamus during his run. There are plans for him to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. In such a case, it is likely that he will lose the IC title at the Elimination Chamber.

#1. Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

As stated above, there are tentative plans for Brock Lesnar to face Gunther at WrestleMania. However, these plans are subject to change, and there is a high chance that the company will decide to have Lesnar vs. Lashley III at the Grandest Stage of them all. Here is what Xero News reported:

"The belief backstage is Lesnar vs Gunther would not be for the IC Title. BUT if its not Lesnar vs Gunther, we may not even get that Chamber match, as Lashley vs Lesnar 3 is still being [spoken] about for WM39 - internally, it has not been 100% decided yet."

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel in their last encounter. While The Beast Incarnate got the win, it was Lashley who dominated most of the match. Each man holds one victory over the other, and a tie-breaker between the two will be a major draw that could happen at WrestleMania.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : Who should Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania? GUNTHER Bobby Lashley 0 votes