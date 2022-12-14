WWE Rumor Roundup: Prominent superstar threatened to be fired because of his backstage behaviour, More details on Vince McMahon's return

Welcome to the new edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around top names like Seth Rollins, Vince McMahon, and Matt Riddle.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon stepped down from his position earlier this year following multiple allegations against him. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon replaced him as the co-CEOs, while Triple H took control of the company's creative side. However, reports are emerging stating that McMahon might be set to return:

3. Details regarding Vince McMahon's return to WWE

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vince McMahon has told people close to him that he intends to make a comeback despite announcing his retirement. He believes he was given the wrong advice by people to step down following allegations against him. He now feels that the allegations and investigations were blown out of proportion.

''According to the people familiar with his comments, Vince McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, & that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down & that he now believes the allegations & investigations would have blown over.''

Fightful Select has noted that a long-time WWE employee told them that McMahon's family will encourage him to stay retired and not come back. The belief is that his return would do repairable damage to the company's reputation.

2. Matt Riddle could get fired if he doesn't mend his ways

Wow. According to @BodyslamNet - Matt Riddle was written off TV because "he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab."Wow. According to @BodyslamNet - Matt Riddle was written off TV because "he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab." Wow. https://t.co/N1t1hHRpmS

The Original Bro, Matt Riddle, has been taken off TV for six weeks due to failing another drug test and will have to undergo rehab. Bodyslam.net reported that Riddle failed a drug test before his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and the match between the two men had to be postponed to Clash at the Castle.

''The report adds that WWE told the former RK-Bro member at the time that if he were to fail another test, the result would be like what the company gave Jeff Hardy, which is a 'rehab or fired' situation.''

It was also revealed that the company told Riddle that if he failed another drug test, he would be fired if he didn't go to rehab. Riddle has failed drug tests during his career in MMA as well. However, he failed those because of Marijuana. However, it is important to note that WWE no longer tests for Marijuana.

1. Seth Rollins to turn heel again

The Visionary Seth Rollins' current character on RAW is a unique one. While the former WWE Champion retains the characteristics of his heel persona, he has become much more crowd-friendly over the past few weeks. He defeated Bobby Lashley clean this week on RAW and will feud with Austin Theory, who is a certified heel.

''I'm told Seth Rollins will be slowly leaning more into his heel side once again in the next few weeks as we prepare for Cody Rhodes to return,'' said Xero News.

As per Xero News, he will return to his old self soon. Rollins will fully embrace his heel side in the coming weeks as the company plans to re-ignite the feud between Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Rollins will take more shots at the injured Rhodes in the coming weeks leading up to a match between them when The American Nightmare returns.

