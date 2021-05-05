WWE Rumor Roundup: Randy Orton almost got female star in trouble, former MITB winner tipped to leave, Eva Marie's return (4th May 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. Today's edition will feature some exciting stories coming from WWE veterans and incidents that you may not have heard before.

This article will also take a look at a big return that took place on RAW this week and the possible reasons behind it. Despite getting a mixed response from fans, Eva Marie is back in WWE. We will take a look at the possible reason for her return after three years.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some big stories and rumors related to WWE:

#5 Former WWE star Dawn Marie almost got in trouble for letting Randy Orton sleep in her hotel room

Former WWE Superstar Dawn Marie recently spoke to D-Von Dudley on Table Talk and discussed an incident that almost led to her getting fired. Marie revealed that she had allowed Orton to sleep in her hotel room a few times as the young superstar did not have money for his own at the time.

"I almost got into a lot of trouble because Randy [Orton] didn’t have a room or something and he probably lied, just trying to get in my room, who knows? So I felt bad for him, you know, because he was broke. Not that he’s broke now, he made up for it. So I was like, ‘Randy, okay, fine. You can sleep on the chair in my room!’ And I was like, ‘If you come anywhere near my bed, I swear to God I’m gonna kill you.’ So I let him do it like a couple different nights, I let him like sleep on the chair," said Dawn Marie.''

Marie noted that she could've been fired had somebody reported the incident to management in WWE.

Dawn Marie also spoke about how the working environment in WWE is different from earlier times while she was still a part of the company. She noted that today's superstars have a great deal of freedom and they can upload stories with their partners while in her time 'sleeping with the boys' was not allowed.

Marie also said that while female superstars today get glorified for getting pregnant, she was released by the company in 2005 while on maternity leave.

