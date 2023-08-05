WWE Rumor Roundup: Randy Orton's status for SummerSlam, 36-year-old quitting soon, Update on for 5-time WWE champion

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we will bring you the latest gossip in the wrestling circles before SummerSlam. Today’s edition will have some interesting stories related to Randy Orton, Ronda Rousey and Bray Wyatt before the premium live event.

Ronda Rousey is one of the handful of women booked to compete at SummerSlam this year. She will take on her former best friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match on the show.

The match could go either way as both women will look to prove that they are the tougher competitor in the ring. However, a recent rumor could spoil the outcome of the match. So, without further ado, check out the latest rumors in WWE before SummerSlam.

#3. Ronda Rousey could quit WWE following SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam only has two women’s matches set for this year’s card. One of those matches will see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler compete in an MMA Rules match.

The two women paired up for a short Women’s Tag Team Championship run before Baszler turned on her partner and cost her team the titles. This led to the company booking a grudge match between the two former MMA stars.

According to the latest reports, Ronda Rousey is said to be on her way out of the company following the premium live event. It appears that her last match in the company, for the time being, would be against The Queen of Spades.

The Rowdy One has had a decent run in WWE, where she has won a few titles. She has also helped elevate some superstars, including Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her and Shayna Baszler.

If she is fighting in her last match for the company, then she could give her former best friend a good rub on her way out.

#2. Potential update on Randy Orton before WWE SummerSlam

Fans have been waiting for Randy Orton to return to the ring for over a year. The Apex Predator last appeared in the squared circle in May 2022 with Matt Riddle, where he lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a tag title unification match.

Orton is out with a back injury, and he has already undergone surgery for the same. However, it’s unclear if and when he will return to the ring.

Recent reports have suggested that Randy Orton is gearing up for an in-ring return against doctors’ advice. PW Insider has now provided an update on the situation, reporting that the 14-time champion is present in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam.

It’s unclear why Orton is in the city, and whether he will take part in the show or will be present in some other capacity. The roof of Ford Field will blow if The Viper’s music hits and he returns at SummerSlam.

#1. Update on Bray Wyatt ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt has had his fair share of troubles in the company over the past few years. He hasn’t had a proper return to the ring in over two years, and fans are slowly getting over him.

Wyatt’s diehard fans are still waiting to see him come back to the ring soon. However, it’s unclear what the former WWE Champion’s current status is in the company.

Rumors have been swirling for months about the potential return of The Eater of Worlds to television. Fans have been wondering whether he would return to face World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or get back in his rivalry against Bobby Lashley.

A recent report has shed some light on Wyatt’s current status. PW Insider has confirmed that the company is "very careful" with the former WWE Champion’s health, and there are currently no plans to have him return to the ring.

"There's been no indication internally that is happening that we've heard, and I personally would not expect it," said Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

The report has also stated that Vince McMahon’s return to the company’s management had nothing to do with Bray Wyatt’s disappearance. The Fireflies in the WWE Universe are still waiting to see whether The Biggest Party of the Summer will feature the return of Bray Wyatt.

Are you waiting to see Bray Wyatt return to the ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

