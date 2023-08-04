WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstars frustrated ahead of SummerSlam, 6-time champion set for massive return, Update on much-discussed Brock Lesnar report

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we will bring you the biggest rumors of the day. Today’s edition will focus on the matches for SummerSlam, and the frustration of some superstars backstage. It will also shed some light on Brock Lesnar’s match against Cody Rhodes.

SummerSlam will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor. Roman Reigns will also put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat.

However, according to reports, certain superstars are unhappy with this year’s SummerSlam card. So let’s dive in and check out the top rumors of the day.

#4. WWE Superstars frustrated ahead of SummerSlam

As the largest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE knows how to do its job rather well. However, some recent decisions have not done too well internally.

Reports suggest that many superstars are frustrated in WWE over decisions made by the company. It’s unclear whether Triple H is directly in the line of fire as he is the creative head of WWE.

The women don’t have the best matches for SummerSlam this year. Asuka will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a Triple-Threat Match at the show. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler will face off in a MMA Rules grudge match.

Rhea Ripley hasn’t been booked for the show, while the match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has also been announced for an episode of RAW instead. This has resulted in growing frustration backstage in the company, according to a report by WRKD Wrestling.

It looks like Stratus and Lynch have already taken subtle shots at the creative team for their booking, and that everyone is on the same page about the current situation.

#3. Robert Roode spotted in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam

The build for this year’s WWE SummerSlam has been lukewarm. While there are several big championship matches on the card, it looks like the company has failed to push a few feuds going into the second biggest premium live event of the year.

Days before the show, 6-time champion Robert Roode was spotted in Detroit. The 47-year-old has been out of action for over a year.

The Glorious One last appeared on an episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Following the match, he underwent neck surgery in September 2022.

Previous reports stated that Roode could be out of action this year. However, PW Insider recently noted that Robert Roode was spotted in Detroit ahead of SummerSlam.

While Roode could be in the city for other purposes, one cannot rule out the fact that WWE is planning a surprise for fans. He could show up during the event to take part in the men’s Battle Royal or interfere in a match.

#2. Reason for Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ match being removed from Saturday’s card

As mentioned earlier, several superstars are frustrated by this year’s bookings for SummerSlam. The match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus is arguably one of the biggest matches left out of this year’s card.

The match was originally part of the event, but the creative team decided to move it to an episode of RAW instead. Earlier rumors suggested that the two megastars were not medically ready for the rematch at SummerSlam, however, those reports have turned out to be incorrect.

Instead, Fightful Select has reported that both women were physically healthy and ready for the match before it was pulled from the card. The real reason, stated by Fightful, is that WWE had been adamant about limiting the number of matches on the card and the total runtime of the event.

It looks like WWE simply postponed the match to give other matches some more time to play out. However, the Battle Royal could arguably have been nixed for this blockbuster contest.

#1. Backstage report on plans for Brock Lesnar's match at WWE SummerSlam

WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/WEs7okk3Ke Despite Brock Lesnar's brutal attack on @CodyRhodes, The American Nightmare remains determined to take down The Beast at #SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are set to compete in one of the biggest matches on this year’s SummerSlam card. The blockbuster contest will write their rivalry's third and possibly final chapter.

Rhodes has picked up one win over The Beast, while Lesnar has also scored a win over The American Nightmare. Earlier rumors suggested that WWE would add a special stipulation to the contest.

The rumors turned out to be untrue, and no special stipulation was added to the match. Reports by Fightful Select have stated that the company never had any actual plans to add a stipulation to Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes’ match.

The idea was broached to the point where it was asked whether the two men needed to have a stipulation attached to their match. It was agreed that the match could do well without any stipulations.

It will be interesting to see who picks up the win on Saturday night. Brock Lesnar could take another break following this rivalry after putting Cody Rhodes over. The result could catapult The American Nightmare into the world championship scene again.

Who do you think will win the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!