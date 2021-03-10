WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar to join Roman Reigns' faction? Details on former World Champion's hate for Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair; Sheamus' future plan - 9th March 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where this article tries to bring readers the biggest rumors and stories related to WWE. With WWE on the road to WrestleMania, the next stop before the grand show is going to be Fastlane.

While Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship is set to take place at the show, another big match featuring two former WWE Champions could soon be added to the card.

Apart from that, this article will also take a look at some other interesting topics such as Christian leaving WWE to join AEW, the reason for backstage heat between former World Champion and other Superstars, and much more! So, without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the biggest stories and rumors of the day:

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Naomi to join Roman Reigns?

In a recent edition of SK Wrestling's Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about why Naomi could be joining Roman Reigns' faction on SmackDown. Vince Russo believes that Naomi joining Reigns is a 'no-brainer' given that she is the wife of Jey Uso's brother Jimmy Uso.

“Storyline-wise, I would tie her in to that whole Roman Reigns storyline. That whole Samoan family and the roots, the relationships throughout the family. I mean, I can’t believe that they’re missing the boat on that, you know. That’s a no-brainer to me.”

The WWE Universal Champion has been ruling SmackDown with an iron fist ever since he declared himself as The Tribal Chief. Being followed by Paul Heyman and his cousin Jey Uso, Reigns has become almost untouchable on the blue brand.

It had been reported that Jey Uso's brother Jimmy Uso will soon return to WWE and will likely join the faction as well. In such a case, his wife Naomi returning to SmackDown and becoming part of the stable can be seen as a major possibility.

