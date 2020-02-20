WWE Rumor Roundup: RAW Superstar's in-ring career finished, Former US Champion spotted in AEW, 4-time World Champion was upset with company because of Roman Reigns - 20th February 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest and most exciting rumors and stories from the day. On today's roundup we will talk about former US Champion and RAW Superstar's career being over, why former WWE Champion was frustrated because of Roman Reigns and more.

We will also speculate on what the appearance of veteran Superstar on AEW could mean for the future of AEW. So without further ado, let us take a look at the biggest stories:

#6 MVP's in-ring career reportedly over

Former US Champion MVP might have made his return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble PPV, but it seems as though his time inside the squared circle is now over.

It had been reported previously that MVP will be taking up a backstage role in the coming time with the company. However, ever since his return MVP has made regular appearances on RAW including skirmishes with the Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

Dave Meltzer of WON has reported that MVP's in-ring career is over:

So he (MVP) said that Drew beat him with a cheap shot and he's going to beat him head to head. He hits him over the head with a cheap shot with the microphone and gives him a running kick but obviously, Drew is not going to be selling long for MVP and he ripped off his tape on his nose, which is in fact, the idea of, that's the end of his wrestling career because the tape on his nose is his gimmick. And then he gave him the Future Shock DDT and a Claymore kick and it was over. So, just a quick match and there you go.

(H/T: SportsKeeda)

It is clear now that MVP's match against Drew McIntyre this past week on RAW was most likely the last match he ever wrestled for WWE.

