WWE Rumor Roundup - Reason behind brutal attack on RAW, 5-time US Champion to come back for WrestleMania 36, Return update on 3-time World Champion - 10th February 2020

Jeff Hardy/Wyatt

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest rumors and backstage stories from the day.

With WrestleMania season in full swing, we have lots of updates in regards to the major event. From a possible World Championship match to one of the greatest performers returning for the show of shows, this year's WrestleMania will certainly be off the charts.

We will also talk about the possibility of 3 former Champions in WWE leaving the company very soon.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the 5 biggest stories from today:

#5 Possible reason behind Randy Orton's attack on Matt Hardy

It is a well-known fact now that Matt Hardy will not be renewing his WWE contract and is likely on his way out. This week on RAW, the former ECW Champion was brutally attacked by Randy Orton and left laying by the time Orton was done with him.

It is being speculated that the reason for this attack could be to write off Matt Hardy from WWE as the former US Champion's contract is set to expire on March 1st 2020. With rumors stating that Hardy is set to join AEW's faction Dark Order soon, this could very well be Matt Hardy's last appearance on RAW.

Here is what PWInsider has stated:

While Matt Hardy has continued discussions with WWE, his contract is currently slated to still expire on 3/1 and there have been no changes in his status beyond that.

Matt Hardy is one of the most prominent veterans on the roster and it is rather unfortunate that WWE could not utilise his 'broken brilliance' while he was still part of the company. We certainly hope that Matt Hardy gets the push he deserved wherever he chooses to go once his contract with WWE expires.

