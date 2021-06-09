WWE Rumor Roundup: Reigns' to face 3-time world champion inside HIAC, John Cena heel-turn plans, McIntyre to feud with returning legend? (8th June 2021)

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the latest backstage stories and rumors from the world of WWE. With WWE gearing up for their next pay-per-view Hell in a Cell, some interesting plans are rumored to be in place.

In today's edition, we will talk about who Roman Reigns might be facing inside the monstrous structure, WWE veteran responding to Drew McIntyre's challenge for a match, and much more.

So without further ado, let us dive in and take a look at some interesting stories revolving around WWE.

#5 Roman Reigns to face WWE legend Rey Mysterio inside HIAC

There had been speculation that Roman Reigns would face Jimmy Uso at the upcoming Hell in a Cell show. However, Dave Meltzer of WON had reported that WWE did not have any such plans.

Last year Reigns defeated Jey Uso inside HIAC which led to him being indoctrinated into Reigns' cult. So it would be an easy conclusion that he is going to do the same with Jey's rebellious brother Jimmy Uso.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE plans on having the Universal Champion face 3-time WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso faced the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. However, the Samoan Twins were unable to gain an upper hand during the match.

When it looked like The Mysterios would be picking up the win, the Tribal Chief stormed the ring and brutally beat down Rey Mysterio's son Dominik.

This will likely set up a match between the two where Rey Mysterio will try to avenge Reigns' actions against his son.

Edited by Greg Bush