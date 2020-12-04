It's time for another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we compile some of the most newsworthy stories discussed in WWE.

It's been quite a week in pro wrestling as Sting made his AEW debut, and the promotion delivered one of the best Dynamites ever.

As always, we have some big stories in today's lineup. A respected veteran, who was with WWE for 35 years, finally opened up about his recent release from the company and how heartbreaking the entire ordeal was for him. An injured Superstar is also expected to return soon as his injury is not as severe as previously imagined.

Details of WWE canceling a big storyline for a former NXT Superstar have also come to light. There was also some frustration backstage over the latest Liv Morgan documentary.

A veteran also disclosed information on the backstage relationship between Vince McMahon and John Cena.

#5. Mike Chioda heartbroken and frustrated with WWE release

Mike Chioda was one of the many employees released by WWE on that fateful day of April 15, 2020. Chioda, the longest-tenured referee in WWE before his release, was shown the door as part of the company's cost-cutting operation.

Chioda joined WWE in 1989, and he rose to become one of the most respected veterans in the business, which made his release even more shocking.

Mike Chioda himself was quite taken aback by the release as he opened up about the WWE departure during his "Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda" show.

Chioda said that he was heartbroken, frustrated, and annoyed by WWE's decision to release him. The respected veteran stated that he would have loved to finish his career in WWE if the company had asked him to do so. Chioda would have been prepared to take up any role in WWE, but he was disappointed that the company didn't find a place for him.

"I can't say Vince didn't reciprocate loyalty. Vince, Linda, Shane, and Stephanie gave me loyalty for 35 years. I don't know where the loyalty went at this point, but it is very disappointing. They couldn't find a spot somewhere to let me retire after all these years in the best company, the only company I ever been with in 35 years? For 35 years, I always thought this company did it the right way in the professional wrestling business around the world. To be honest with you, it breaks my heart a little bit. I'm annoyed and frustrated why I couldn't finish off my career. If they wanted me to retire in six months, I would have said yea. Hey, we're going to need you doing this over here or training referees or mopping floors. Whatever. I don't know if it really came from Vince. I can't honestly say it did, but it happened. It's a little frustrating." H/t WrestlingNews.co

Since being released from the WWE, the 54-year-old Mike Chioda has made two appearances in AEW, the most recent one happening at Full Gear for Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship match against Darby Allin.