WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns to feud with a one-time champion after WrestleMania 39, Triple H still keen on pushing superstar despite poor crowd reactions

Welcome to the latest edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will examine some exciting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Karrion Kross, and Triple H.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, there is another superstar that the company is protecting for a major feud against The Tribal Chief. We will also take a look at Triple H's plan to continue pushing a superstar despite a tepid crowd response:

3) Triple H keen on giving Karrion Kross a push

iBeast @ibeastIess Naaa I'm crying Karrion Kross theme hit and the crowd went full silent Naaa I'm crying Karrion Kross theme hit and the crowd went full silent 😭😭😭😭

Karrion Kross returned to WWE last year after being released under Vince McMahon's regime. It was reported that Triple H was very fond of Kross and saw a major star in him. Despite returning to his character from NXT and having Scarlett re-join him, Kross' main-event run has not lived up to the expectations. However, as per Xero News, The Game wants to push Kross again:

''Triple H reportedly wants to give Karrion Kross one last push to try and turn him into the star he believes he can be, WWE now have new plans in place for that going forward post WrestleMania.''

Kross had a lengthy feud with Drew McIntyre upon his return. He has since feuded with superstars like Rey Mysterio and Madcap Moss. Unfortunately, the crowd is still uncertain about Kross, and he has not yet received any big reactions from the WWE Universe.

2) Roman Reigns to feud with Solo Sikoa post-WrestleMania

The Tribal Chief has held The Bloodline close since its formation. While Sami Zayn turned rogue and has been feuding with the faction, his cousins, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, have remained loyal to him. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently stated that WWE is protecting Sikoa for a future feud with Reigns.

"With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes.''

Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa has been a force to be reckoned with. The 29-year-old had a 10-match winning streak before it was broken by Kevin Owens on RAW this week because of a DQ finish.

1) Details surrounding Vince McMahon's alleged return to WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp While Vince McMahon did have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture going around is fake. Here's the original While Vince McMahon did have a mustache backstage at Raw, the picture going around is fake. Here's the original https://t.co/5O74zfF59h

It was reported that Vince McMahon was present backstage for RAW this week. It was believed that he had only come to meet John Cena. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that McMahon's return backstage is more than that:

''I was told they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story. But there’s more to it than that. He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque [Triple H]."

Rumors about McMahon's increased involvement in creative decisions have been swirling ever since it came out that he was the one responsible for making Brock Lesnar vs Omos happen at WrestleMania 39. It is also believed that he had some role to play in the scripting of this week's RAW as well.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : Are you interested in a feud between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes