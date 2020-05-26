WWE Rumor Roundup: Seth Rollins makes harsh remarks on The Undertaker; More details on Mysterio's retirement; Drew McIntyre vs 7-time World Champion? - 25 May 2020 

Undertaker/Mysterio

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest update and rumors from the world of WWE. On today's edition, we will talk about Seth Rollins' honest opinion about The Undertaker's gimmick and why he feels the character would not work today.

Seth Rollins talks about how Supernatural characters do not work in today's day and age with a few exceptions.

There have also been reports that a Superstar who recently left WWE may have re-signed with the company, and the WWE Champion wants to challenge a top WWE Superstar. So without any further ado, let us dive in:

#5 WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has some harsh words for The Undertaker

Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most phenomenal characters to ever be part of WWE. The Undertaker has been a fan-favourite ever since the character made his debut in the 90s.

In a career spanning over 20 years Mark Callaway, better known as The Undertaker has ensured that The Deadman character has become one of the most enthralling characters in WWE. However, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins believes that this character would not work in today's era.

While speaking to Corey Graves on After the Bell, Rollins stated that one of the reasons for Undertaker's success was the time period in which the character debuted:

His character doesn’t work today. There are some weird exceptions, Bray Wyatt comes to mind from an ultra-character perspective who sort of slides by a little bit or gets a pass.

"The Undertaker character is so supernatural, so now that he’s at this point in his life where he is comfortable transitioning out of the character and into Mark Calaway, it makes it okay for me to watch it and see him being a human being.