WWE Rumor Roundup: 5-time IC champion willing to return, Undertaker eyeing a new role, nixed Triple H WrestleMania 37 match - 15 April 2021

In today's edition, we will talk about a former Champion hinting at an in-ring return soon, The Undertaker might be getting a new role in WWE, and much more.

Triple H's name has been synonymous with WrestleMania for a long time. However, The King of Kings has recently put his in-ring career on the back burner, focusing more on his backstage duties in WWE. This was the reason why Triple H rejected AJ Styles' appeal to face him at WrestleMania 37.

We will take an in-depth look at Triple H's decision and various other topics. So without further ado, let's dive right in and check out some big WWE stories:

#5 Triple H vs AJ Styles could not happen at WWE WrestleMania 37

As reported earlier, Triple H has revealed that AJ Styles requested a match with him. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has given more information on it by revealing that AJ Styles had asked Triple H to have a match at WrestleMania 37.

He also revealed that it was AJ Styles who was responsible for making his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 happen:

"Like he did last year with Undertaker, Styles tried to talk HHH into doing a singles match with him at this year’s WrestleMania. Paul Levesque on a conference call admitted to that and said he turned Styles down, citing he just didn’t have the schedule free enough to prepare for such a match."

The former WWE Champion admitted that when AJ Styles came to ask him for the match, he knew that Styles would be the perfect opponent for him. He told Styles that even though he was honored by the request, he just doesn't have the bandwidth to make it happen.

A WrestleMania match between the two former WWE Champions would surely have been something the fans could have dug their teeth into. Unfortunately, Triple H chose not to be a part of WrestleMania 37.

