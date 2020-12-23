WWE Rumor Roundup: Spoiler regarding Roman Reigns; Female Superstar wants to restart controversial LGBTQ storyline; The Fiend's next possible feud - 23rd December 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try to bring the biggest stories and rumours from the day in WWE. On today's edition of the Rumor Roundup, we will take a look at what WWE has planned for this week's Christmas Edition of SmackDown, the possibility of a controversial storyline being restarted and much more.

We will also take a look at a top WWE Superstar hinting at bringing back his old gimmick in order to start a program with The Fiend Bray Wyatt on RAW. So without any further ado, let us jump in and check out the biggest WWE stories and rumors from today:

#5 Major spoiler related to Roman Reigns for Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown

Warning: This slide contains potential spoilers for the next edition of WWE SmackDown. Skip ahead to avoid spoilers...

This week's SmackDown falls on the 25th of December, which means that it is a double bonanza for WWE fans. Not only is it Christmas day, but the WWE has prepared a solid lineup for the holiday show as well.

The episode has been taped in advance and Fightful Select have reported some interesting details about what will happen on the show. The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match.

Fightful have stated that this match will lead to another match on the same show. This could mean that we should probably not expect a clean finish or a title change.

It has also been reported that Charlotte Flair and Asuka will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against a mystery team. The main event of the show will reportedly be Big E vs Sami Zayn for the IC Championship in a Lumberjack Match.