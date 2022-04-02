WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar being groomed to be "the next John Cena," details of Edge's new heel stable, and more (April 1st, 2022)

It's WrestleMania season, and the rumor mills are running wild with multiple newsworthy reports. In today's edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, we've compiled the best of the lot.

We kicked off the latest rumor roundup with Vince McMahon's plans to make a RAW Superstar the next John Cena. Elsewhere, we also have a few backstage notes on Edge, possibly leading a brand new heel stable.

The WWE Rumor Roundup also features details of Triple H addressing the roster during a recent backstage meeting before 'Mania. On that note, let's get right into it.

#1. WWE wants Austin Theory to be the next John Cena

Austin Theory @austintheory1 @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. @JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model. https://t.co/1fKBMrAG5P

Austin Theory has experienced a tremendous rise under the guidance of Vince McMahon, and the promotion has high hopes for the talented superstar. During yesterday's episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed the real reason why WWE is pushing Austin Theory.

Vince McMahon sees Theory in the same light as John Cena and is grooming the 24-year-old superstar for a top spot in the company.

Austin Theory has received a lot of TV time in recent months, indicating that he is in the good books of top-ranking WWE officials. Here's what Alvarez revealed in the recent WOL show:

"Whether you all see it or not, Vince sees this guy as like a John Cena – this Austin Theory. There's a reason he's grooming him, and he's always there in his segments. That's what he sees in this guy. Maybe he wants to teach this guy that you also have to be able to lose so Pat McAfee will get the win [but] I would presume Austin Theory is winning."

Austin Theory is set to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania, and the SmackDown commentator is surprisingly the favorite heading into the contest. But do you see Austin Theory becoming as big as John Cena in the years to come?

#2. Backstage news on Edge's new heel faction

Edge will walk into WrestleMania 38 as the heel when he faces AJ Styles in one of the most-anticipated matches on the card.

Fightful Select revealed that the creative team even has plans to unveil a new faction helmed by the Rated-R Superstar. Officials want to add more layers to Edge's villainous character, and reports stated that making him the leader of a stable 'could happen imminently.'

WWE has discussed many well-known names for Edge's group, and one of the stars is said to be Damian Priest.

While we presently have no updates on when fans can expect to see the 11-time world champion's faction, the report suggests the company could pull the trigger on the storyline after WrestleMania 38 or even at the mega event itself.

Unless plans change, Edge is on course for a dominant run on TV with a new stable. Are you excited?

#1. Updates on WWE's talent meeting before WrestleMania 38

Triple H was part of WWE's backstage meeting before WrestleMania.

Ahead of WrestleMania 38, WWE recently held a backstage meeting featuring all the superstars in Dallas.

Fightful Select revealed that Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis started the meeting by introducing the returning Triple H, who was said to have not interacted with the roster since August 2021.

The Game spoke about his health, and sources stated that it was an emotional scene as many stars were happy to see Triple H back. Nick Khan followed Triple H and announced several key business developments.

The company's president said that superstars would now receive revenue from third-party deals, including autograph signings, Cameo, and other avenues.

The stars in attendance stated that it was a positive meeting and the perfect way to kick off a massive WrestleMania weekend. Backstage morale seems to be great, and that's exactly what Vince McMahon and his team wanted before the most important event of the year.

Don't miss out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review to learn more about the latest reports.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy