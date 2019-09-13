WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar leaving in 2020 as Vince McMahon doesn't want him, Paul Heyman to push surprising name to the top - 12th September 2019

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 13 Sep 2019, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

It's rumor roundup time!

Many noteworthy WWE rumors were going around today and as always, we've put together the best of the lot.

Vince McMahon reportedly 'sees nothing' in a Superstar who has been absent for a while, which pretty much ends all hopes of seeing him return to TV.

Over on RAW, Paul Heyman is planning a slow push for a talented Superstar. Talking about the red brand, a top Superstar was said to be very sick for the past few weeks, which may have been the reason why he lost an important match.

There were also big updates provided regarding the future of a WWE show that has been under threat of shutting down for a long time. The company also filed for a trademark on a term that is currently a sensation on the independent wrestling scene.

Let's not waste any more time and get down to the details.

#1. Vince McMahon sees nothing in Luke Harper

Are you waiting for Luke Harper to return to TV? If yes, then nothing but disappointment awaits you.

As per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon currently has no intention to use Harper as he doesn't see anything in the former Intercontinental Champion.

Advertisement

Meltzer stated that WWE is essentially paying Harper to sit at home as the boss doesn't want to use him at all.

Harper requested his release from the company on April 16th earlier this year but it was met with denial from WWE. Instead of letting Harper run out his contract, WWE added another six months to his deal, which was the accumulated time of him being out of action due to injury.

His contract was originally set to expire in November 2019 but with the added time, he will now only be a free agent after April 2020. Until then, Harper will get paid for warming the benches.

1 / 5 NEXT