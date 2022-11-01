WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstars allegedly set to be released revealed, Big plan dropped for former Intercontinental Champion, Triple H reverses Vince McMahon's decision

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup, where we aim to bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some rumors revolving around top names like Triple H, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter, Kevin Owens, has been absent from RAW for the past few weeks. While he is still a part of house shows, he is being kept away from the television. There had been rumors suggesting that there were plans for him to team up with Sami Zayn to take on The Usos. Those plans have been dropped for the time being:

#3. Plans changed for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Speaking to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes reported that plans for former Intercontinental Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become tag team partners have been let go for now.

The initial idea for the Honorary Uce was to be involved with The Bloodline for only a few weeks as a comedy act. However, it has become the hottest act in WWE today and Triple H plans to milk it.

"He was pegged to get involved with Sami and The Bloodline, but that's white hot right now. Those plans from what I've been told are definitely pushed back, but they're not off, because the plan is for Kevin Owens to be with Sami Zayn." [H/T GiveMeSport]

Sami Zayn has become an honorary Uce and is currently involved in a story with fellow Bloodline member Jey Uso. The two men have been at odds with each other to the point that The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has himself had to get involved in their rivalry.

#2. Multiple NXT stars to be released

Brian Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer has stated that we can expect some WWE NXT Superstars to get the cut. While he did not say who exactly will be released, Xero News has floated three names who they have heard might be let go by the company. These names include Damaris Griffin, Gabe Wai and the 19-year-old Sloane Jacobs.

The three superstars were recent NXT signees. The releases could be due to WWE's policy of regularly cutting NXT talent who they think are not working out. It remains to be seen how many superstars will be let go by the company when the releases are officially announced.

#1. Reason for Shinsuke Nakamura being allowed to wrestle outside WWE

In a historic event, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will face Japanese legend The Great Muta at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo on January 1, 2023.

Tokyo Sports reported that the company had asked Vince McMahon for the match to take place, but he declined the request. However, with the regime change, negotiations took place again and were successful.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said that the new regime might allow such inter-promotional matches going forward, although only in certain cases.

He said that one of the primary reasons for Triple H agreeing to it could be because of his respect for Muta. The match is being eagerly anticipated by not only the Japanese fans but all the fans worldwide.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Should Sami Zayn turn on The Bloodline? Not yet Never 0 votes